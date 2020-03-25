Donald Trump Will Have ‘Blood On His Hands’ If He Lifts Coronavirus Restrictions Prematurely, Doctor Says

Although President Donald Trump wants to reopen the United States economy by Easter, health experts continue to urge social distancing to contain the spread of coronavirus and prevent a situation that mirrors those unfolding in some European countries. In a report from The New York Times released on Tuesday, Dr. Keith Martin, a physician who heads the Consortium of Universities for Global Health, claimed that lifting pandemic restrictions prematurely could lead to death.

“President Trump will have blood on his hands,” Martin said.

Dr. Peter Rabinowitz, the acting director of the University of Washington MetaCenter for Pandemic Disease Preparedness, pointed to the “aggressive measures” taken by China to reduce the spread of COVID-19, which he notes led to a successful decrease in cases. He then warned of the repercussions of taking incremental approaches to containment, as countries like Italy did, and appeared to agree with Martin’s belief that Trump’s decision could cause death.

“Things are going to get worse before they get better,” he said. “This is no time to be planning to relax the U.S. social distancing measures.”

Despite such warnings, Trump appears to understand that the coronavirus could lead to many deaths. Nevertheless, he suggested that shutting down the economy could lead to more. As reported by CNN, the president appears ready to defy the advice of doctors to save the U.S. economy.

“Trump made clear Monday that his preference is to open the country back up regardless of what doctors tell him,” the report reads. “He said the shutdown will cause problems like suicides, and complained that the economy had been blazing before the virus hit.”

In response to a question about whether a single public health expert said it's okay to reopen the economy, Trump says, "the doctors, if it was up to the doctors, they'd say 'let's shut down the entire world'" (In other words, not one did) pic.twitter.com/ERFhIe7Kgu — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 23, 2020

Per Business Insider, Trump used his Tuesday Fox News town hall to express his belief that there would be “thousands” of suicides if the country was thrown into a “massive recession or depression.”

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the country’s leading infectious disease expert, has highlighted that the alternative to restricting social measures and temporarily halting the economy is a large number of deaths, and this route is something he could not fathom anyone with a “moral conscience” entertaining.

According to CNN, Trump appears to be at a crossroads that presents him with this unsettling choice.