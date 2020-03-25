Savannah Prez Showcases Bubbly Backside In Tight Jeans & Booties

Savannah Prez took to Instagram yesterday to show off her bubbly backside for fans. Even though the hottie from Belgium is most well-known for strutting her stuff in bikinis, she also shares a fashion-forward post from time to time as well, which is exactly what she did recently on her popular page.

In the appealing new photo added to her feed, Prez posed in the middle of a street, facing her back toward the camera and looking over her shoulder. Behind her was a plain white building, and she geotagged her location in her home country of Belgium.

With her long, dark locks parted down the middle, the model wore her hair down and flowing at her back as well as on the side of one shoulder. She had a slight grin and sported an exquisite application of makeup that included eyeliner and mascara as well as a gentle matte lipstick.

Prez advertised her muscular legs and bubby butt in a pair of skintight jeans that she wore tucked into black, heeled booties. The model added a white, long-sleeved crop top to her outfit, exposing a hint of her tanned back as well.

In the caption, she told followers that she was happy that the sun was out, joking that she’s ready for bikini season even though it’s currently only 14 degrees out. She also expressed her gratitude for the sunny weather during such a dark time with the COVID-19 pandemic sweeping the globe.

It has not taken long for the bikini model’s followers to rave over the sexy post, giving it well over 20,000 likes and 200 comments in less than 24 hours. Some Instagrammers commented on the post to gush over her figure while countless others asked where she got different pieces from her outfit.

“You look stunning,” one follower raved, adding a single heart-eye and flame emoji.

“Beautiful soul and amen on those positive vibes,” a second Instagram used complimented.

“Such an inspiring person I wish there more people like you in his world savanna. I love all your content it’s amazing and it’s helping me to stay on it during these dark times that we are in right now and also stay safe,” one more added.

Last week, The Inquisitr shared that the fitness superstar posed for another hot shot while she was getting some fresh air outside. In the share, she rocked a tiny pair of turquoise short, showcasing her muscular quads for the camera. That post also attracted a ton of attention for the star.