David Harbour Thinks ‘Hellboy’ Reboot Failed Because Of The Originals’ Devoted Fans

David Harbour is well aware his version of Hellboy failed both critically and at the box office. The Stranger Things actor believes he understands why. He believes most of the movie‘s woes can be laid at the feet of the Guillermo Del Toro fans, who weren’t too keen on a reboot of the original, Ron Perlman led franchise.

The new Hellboy movie released last year as a reimaging of Mike Mignola’s comic book by the same name. It was far grittier and bloodier than the first two films where Perlman played the titular character. Critics also felt it lacked the character development of the first versions. A combination of those complaints, and a total score of 31 on Metacritic, saw the film fail to even equal its $50 million total budget.

Harbour’s version of Hellboy managed to bring in just $44 million at the box office worldwide and it hasn’t done that much better on-demand. While these kinds of action-adventure movies sometimes do better with fans than the media, this particular project couldn’t even find a home in the hearts and minds of the biggest devotees of the source material.

As Rachel Labonte of Screen Rant reports, Harbour explained on an Instagram Live session why he thinks those devotees are why his Hellboy never had a shot, even before it hit theaters.

“I think it failed before we began shooting because I think that people didn’t want us to make the movie and for some reason there was like a big… Guillermo del Toro and Ron Perlman created this iconic thing that we thought could be reinvented and then they certainly – the loudness of the internet was like, “We do not want you to touch this.”

Harbour doesn’t appear to hold a grudge against fans of the first two films. He simply believes he was attached to a project getting a reboot that was going to be hurt by the lack of interest in that reboot.

He does believe their lack of desire to see the fresh take on the story was unfair and that they might have liked it had they given it a chance. He added he felt as though his version of Hellboy was very fun, despite its problems. Finally, he added that he learned his lesson from working on the project, “in a lot of different ways.”

It’s not clear exactly what lessons Harbour learned but it is clear the movie’s failure hasn’t hurt his career any. Last month, it was confirmed he will be returning to Stranger Things‘ fourth season. He’s also set to make his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut in the delayed but still highly anticipated, Black Widow.