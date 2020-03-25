Russian Babe Dasha Mart Tugs At Black Lingerie While Wearing A Face Mask In Sultry New Instagram Post

Dasha Mart turned up the heat to the max in her latest Instagram post on Wednesday. In a new photo on her feed, the Russian bombshell posed in a cozy chair while wearing a lacy lingerie set that left little to the imagination and a matching face mask.

The photo showed Dasha sitting on her knees in a gray, cushioned chair. In the background, a gray wall covered in brown shelves could be seen. Light appeared to be shining down on Dasha from somewhere off-camera and caused her tan skin to glow. She looked radiant and sexy in her all-black outfit, which did nothing but favors for her curves.

Dasha’s look included a demi-cut white bra with a black lace overlay and a lace waistband. The top’s plunging neckline just barely contained the model’s busty chest, as her ample cleavage spilled out. In addition, a bit of sideboob was on display.

Dasha’s flat, toned tummy was on full display between the top and a pair of high-waisted bottoms with black stripes on the fabric and matching lace around the edges. Dasha pulled the undies high up on above her hips, which drew attention to her hourglass figure and left her long, lean legs exposed.

Dasha accessorized her look with a black face mask. The mask featured a gray teddy bear mouth design, including a nose, lips, and whisker spots. She also appeared to be rocking a bit of nude-colored eye makeup and eyeliner. The bombshell wore her long, blond hair down in gorgeous waves.

Dasha posed with her knees spread apart and her back arched, further showing off her figure. She playfully tugged at her bottoms and closed her eyes.

The post garnered nearly 7,000 likes and just over 200 comments in an hour, proving to be a hit with Dasha’s fans. Many followers expressed admiration for the beauty’s stunning look in the comments section.

“So beautiful Barbie,” one fan said.

“Looking good, love the mask,” another user added.

“You have some seriously great legs, you’re gorgeous,” a third follower wrote.

“This photo took my breath away. Wow Dasha you’re so stunning,” added a fourth fan.

Many followers simply left hearts and various emoji to share their love for Dasha.

Dasha’s fans always go wild for whatever she posts, no matter what she’s wearing. Earlier this week, the stunner rocked a floral mini dress that showed off her endless pins, which her followers loved.