Patricia Altschul Talks ‘Southern Charm’ Season 7, Launches Upscale Home Line

Patricia Altschul is staying busy as 'Southern Charm' production remains on hiatus.

Patricia Altschul opened up about the upcoming seventh season of Southern Charm, and her upcoming home line during an interview on Danny Pellegrino’s podcast, Everything Iconic, last week.

As she and her co-stars, including Cameran Eubanks, Kathryn Dennis, Shep Rose, Craig Conover, Austen Kroll, Whitney Sudler-Smith, and Madison LeCroy, remain under quarantine in Charleston, South Carolina, Altschul spoke about production on the new episodes before sharing the inspiration behind her new line.

“Yes, as of today, they were doing a couple of interviews but yeah,” Altschul confirmed of the shut down of production on Southern Charm Season 7.

As fans of the Bravo reality series may recall, production on new seasons of Southern Charm typically begins towards the end of year before the season airs. However, due to a delay unrelated to the current quarantine, filming for Season 7 began much later than usual. Now, with much of the country confined to their homes with no end date in sight, it is unclear when filming will resume.

Amid the ongoing quarantine, Altschul told Pellegrino that she has been staying busy with “all kinds of things.” She continues to work with her secretary every day until 2 p.m. and is preparing for the upcoming launch of a new line of home products for the Home Shopping Network.

“We are going to do upscale things for the home, beautiful, upscale things. So, we’re changing the whole concept of interior design based on Mario Buatta’s sense of aesthetics,” she explained.

Altschul then said that while she couldn’t say much about what has happened so far between the Southern Charm cast, she is hopeful that they will be able to start filming again soon.

“I can’t talk too much about it. But I’m hoping that if everybody will stay put and not be running around and putting other people in jeopardy, that we can get over this a lot sooner. It’s not so terrible to be by yourself.”

As The Inquisitr previously reported, the cast of Southern Charm began sharing photos and videos from production on Season 7 in late February. At the time, Us Weekly revealed that Danni Baird had confirmed the start of filming with a photo of cameras mounted to the dashboard of her car. She also told her online followers that the seventh “time’s a charm.”

Around the same time, cast members Naomie Olindo and Chelsea Meissner confirmed they were together and seemingly filming new episodes.