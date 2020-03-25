Tarsha Whitmore Shows Off Beautifully Bronzed Figure In All-White Outfit: ‘Sassy, Moody, Nasty’

Tarsha Whitmore took to Instagram to share a stunning photo of her beautifully bronzed body in an all-white outfit. The Australian beauty has been keeping quite busy over the past few weeks, sharing a ton of new content for fans around the world, most of whom are in quarantine. In the latest addition to her feed, the model looked picture-perfect.

The photo showed the 19-year-old posing in profile, squatting down low to the ground. She chose a unique place to pose, in the middle of a parking garage, geotagging the shot in Gold Coast, Queensland. The Oh Polly ambassador flaunted her tanned figure in an all-white ensemble that included a low-cut white crop top that tied in the middle. A hint of her midriff was on display for the camera while she added a pair of tight white sweatpants that hugged her lower half perfectly.

The model rested one hand on her knee, holding a nude clutch in that hand. She wore minimal jewelry with a small diamond ring while pulling her highlighted locks halfway back. Whitmore showed off her features in an alluring face of makeup that included light and shimmery eyeshadow on the tops of her lids as well as dark mascara that extended her lashes. The Instagram hottie added blush and shimmer to her cheeks while contouring her nose like a pro. She completed the application with some glossy lipstick to her plump pout.

In the caption of the photo, she mentioned that she was feeling sassy, moody, and nasty and so far, it’s garnered a ton of attention from fans. In addition to over 15,000 likes, the post has been commented on over 150 times — all in just four short hours. Most fans were quick to rave over Whitmore’s beauty while many others commented on her fashionable outfit.

“You’re so blonde. Looking beautiful as ever queen,” one fan gushed, adding a single star emoji to the end of their comment.

“You are so amazing, I love you baby,” another fan commented along with a few cat heart-eye emoji.

” I wish I knew you. You exude with beautiful and intelligence,Just from the look of your face,” a third social media user added.

Last week, The Inquisitr reported that the Australian-born beauty sizzled in another hot look in an Instagram video. Channeling her inner Kylie Jenner, Whitmore struck a number of seductive poses while clad in a few different workout sets that showcased her enviable figure. That update also earned her a ton of accolades from fans.