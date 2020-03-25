‘The Voice’ Coach John Legend Spills Details Of ‘Sexiest Album To Date’

The Voice coach John Legend spilled details of what he calls his “sexiest album to date” in a viral interview with Jimmy Fallon for The Tonight Show. John was interviewed by Jimmy for the late-night talker which, like other entertainment talk series’, has found other ways to connect with fans in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

Seated on his living room sofa, John spoke about his excitement over the forthcoming release to the talk show host.

“It’s actually probably my sexiest album to date,” he revealed, as seen below in a YouTube clip of the interview. “If you’re stuck at home and want to make some corona-babies… if you spend a lot of time with your partner and you need a soundtrack to that…” he continued of his new music.

John explained that the new music isn’t completely finished as yet, noting it is still being mixed. He also revealed that he is planning to add a series of string instruments to the completed work, but is still ironing out the kinks to enhance the already recorded tunes virtually.

He also shared with Jimmy how he is spending his time at home with wife Chrissy Teigen and children Luna and Miles. The busy entertainer revealed currently, he is watching a lot of Netflix shows and enjoying this one-on-one time with his family. Still, all this downtime doesn’t mean he still isn’t finding the necessary moments to create and find ways to reach out to his fans.

The EGOT winner recently performed an Instagram Live concert, stating that he was happy to do his part to brighten up the day of his fans who are also stuck at home. The performance was part of the new series Together At Home: WHO-Global Citizen Solidarity Sessions.

“There are a lot of fans who are stuck at home and wish they could be out doing what they normally do and wish they could be out and going to concerts and do all those other fun things. As artists, we figured one way to bring everyone together would be to do these live streams of concerts,” he said to Jimmy of the experience.

During this live stream, previewed one of the new songs off the release titled “Actions Speak Louder Than Love Songs.” Also featured was wife Chrissy, as seen above, who appeared in a bath towel and turban.

Also seen during the live stream was the couple’s daughter Luna. John even performed a version of the title song from the soundtrack to the Disney animated classic “Beauty and the Beast” for his daughter as it is one of her favorites.