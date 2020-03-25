Bella Thorne Celebrates Unique One Year Anniversary To Benjamin Mascolo In Leopard Bikini Top

Bella Thorne took to Instagram to share a series of three snaps that showed her in a tiny bikini top alongside her boyfriend, Benjamin Mascolo.

The photos were throwbacks since the couple was not actually able to celebrate together in person, making it a unique anniversary. In the caption, Thorne explained that the pair spent their special day on FaceTime, telling fans that she and Mascolo weren’t able to see each other and she wasn’t quite sure when they would be able to again. She did not mention a specific reason but hinted that the couple has been apart because of the COVID-19 pandemic, which has hit Mascolo’s home country of Italy especially hard.

But the 22-year-old did not let distance stop her from professing her love for her “Italian rockstar” in a series of three photos. In the first shot in the set, the Florida native posed outdoors with Mascolo by her side. She wore a serious look on her face, staring straight into the camera and wearing her long, dark locks swept across her face. She went makeup-free, letting the natural glow of her skin shine through. The actress added a sexy leopard print bikini to her look and her cleavage looked incredible.

Mascolo flaunted his ripped body and tatted arms, going shirtless and rocking a backwards baseball cap. He lovingly grabbed Thorne around her stomach and shoulders, wearing a slight smile for the photo op. The next two images showed the duo rocking the same looks and in the last one, the singer planted a kiss on Thorne’s cheek.

The post has earned Big Love star a ton of attention with over 904,000 likes in addition to over 1,800 comments. Mascolo also made sure to chime in on the sweet photo update to show his love.

“I love you so much. Can’t wait to celebrate our first year together and so many more..!! On FaceTime yes but still better than with anybody else. Get ready for when I’m back home I’m gonna make up for all this Time apart,” Mascolo wrote. “Thanks for putting up with me btw. I love u now Lets get back on FaceTime. Bye.”

“Happy one year!!,” another Instagrammer wrote, adding a flame emoji to the end of their comment.

“Happy anniversary cuties,” one more chimed in.

Throwbacks seem to be a theme for Thorne in recent weeks. Earlier this month, it was reported by The Inquisitr that the brunette beauty sizzled in a neon dress while confessing that she missed her red hair.