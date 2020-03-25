Katelyn Runck Shows Off Killer Thighs & Abs In Skimpy Red Bikini: ‘Strong Legs, Stronger Mind’

Brunette bombshell Katelyn Runck showed off her killer body in a new post on Instagram on Wednesday morning, much to the delight of her fans. In a series of photos on her feed, the model sported a red bikini that showed off some major skin as she posed at Indian Rocks Beach in Florida.

The photos showed Katelyn standing on a sandy walkway lined with brown fencing. In the background, a cluster of palm trees could be seen. The sun appeared to be setting as the somewhat cloudy sky filled up with pink tones. The golden hour sunlight shined down on Katelyn and highlighted her tan, toned body, which was accentuated even further in her swimwear.

Katelyn’s look included a bright red, shelf bra-style top with small keyhole cut-outs at the base. The plunging neckline just barely contained the babe’s busty chest and allowed her ample cleavage to spill out on top and on the sides. More skin was on show via the cut-outs in front of her breasts.

The top cut off just below Katelyn’s bust, so her firm stomach was on full display. She paired the top with a matching, low-waisted bikini bottom with thin straps that sat on her hips, exposing her muscular thighs and legs.

Katelyn did not add any accessories to her swimwear, but she did rock a full face of makeup. Her look included expertly contoured cheekbones, bright highlighter, thick lashes, and a light pink lipstick. She wore her long, dark hair down in messy waves that blew in the breeze.

The first photo was taken from farther away and show Katelyn standing with one hip cocked to the side in a way that drew attention to her hourglass figure. She tugged at her bikini straps and planted her feet on the ground to show off her leg muscles. In the second shot, Katelyn tugged one strap down slightly to tease the camera. She maintained eye contact and flashed a huge smile.

Katelyn’s post garnered more than 6,800 likes and just over 400 comments in under an hour, proving to be a hit with her fans. Many of the model’s followers left praise for her flawless physique in the comments section.

“It just gets better and better and you get even more beautiful every day,” one fan said.

“Beautiful, gorgeous and sexy princess, your beauty is infinite,” another user added.

Katelyn always knows how to turn up the heat on her account. Earlier this week, she dressed up a bit in a crop top and a mini skirt, which her fans loved.