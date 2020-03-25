Hilde Osland Sizzles In A Black Crop Top And Sweatpants At Home

Blond bombshell Hilde Osland took to Instagram with a post that congratulated the brand Lounge Underwear on their fourth birthday as a company. For the snap, Hilde rocked a sizzling lounge ensemble from the brand and tagged them in the picture and caption so all her followers would know where the look was from.

Hilde posed on what appeared to be a large gray couch, with a kitchen complete with an eat-in bar and bar stools visible in the background. The blond beauty straddled a blanket and showcased her curves in the casual yet sexy ensemble. She rocked a pair of black sweatpants that sat high on her waist, going above her belly button and accentuating her hourglass physique. The pants had a drawstring waist, although Hilde didn’t tie the strings together, instead just letting them dangle down in front of her.

She paired the sweatpants with a cropped sweater that featured a high neckline. The neck wasn’t quite a turtleneck, but it came a bit up Hilde’s elegant neck, obscuring her cleavage. The top also had long sleeves with a bit of extra wiggle room for a cozy look. However, Hilde managed to show a bit of skin due to the cropped length of the sweater. The hem included a tight band with ‘Lounge’ printed on it in white lettering, and several inches of Hilde’s stomach were on display.

The stunner wore her long blond locks down in tousled waves, and placed one hand on her bare foot while the other went up to her hair. Her makeup was natural yet glamorous, with a soft peach shade on her lips and just enough eye makeup to accentuate her breathtaking blue eyes.

Hilde’s followers loved the casual yet sultry update, and the post racked up over 20,800 likes within just 40 minutes. The post also received 381 comments within less than an hour from her eager fans.

“You are so beautiful!” one fan commented.

“Lord you’re so unbelievably gorgeous,” another follower added.

“Can’t stop looking at you. You look great,” one follower said, accentuating her comment with flame emoji.

“Very very hot in black and beautiful smile honey,” another fan commented.

While Hilde was fairly covered up in her latest update, she also frequently tantalizes her eager Instagram followers with skimpier attire. Just a few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, the blond bombshell shared a series of selfies in which she rocked a bright yellow bikini with feminine ruffled details that showcased her incredible curves.