Bindi Irwin Married Chandler Powell In Small Ceremony At Australia Zoo ‘To Keep Everyone Safe’

Bindi Irwin announced that she and Chandler Powell are now husband and wife.

Bindi Irwin married her longtime boyfriend, Chandler Powell, in a private ceremony at the Australia Zoo on Wednesday, March 25. The couple tied the knot just a few hours after the restrictions set by Prime Minister Scott Morrison took effect stating that only five people could be in attendance at weddings, including the bride and groom, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Bindi Irwin and Chandler Powell didn’t let the restrictions damper their love and romance. They decided to change things up a bit in an effort to “keep everyone safe.” The wildlife warriors got hitched on the grounds of the Australia Zoo in a very intimate ceremony. According to Bindi’s Twitter post, they had to scrap their guest list. They were planning on having their family and friends celebrate their special day, but had to make the difficult decision to change their plans. The 21-year-old conservationist indicated that she is extremely happy marrying her best friend, despite the last minute changes.

As seen in the photo, Bindi wore a gorgeous white gown with plenty of intricate lace covering the bodice and sleeves. Instead of wearing a veil, she opted for a simple lace headband to match her dress.

Chandler chose to wear khaki pants and a light blue shirt. The wedding snapshot showed them kissing with their arms wrapped around each other. The backdrop revealed lots of greenery and an array of flowers.

She revealed that her brother, Robert Irwin, walked her down the aisle and of course, mom Teri Irwin helped her to get ready for her special day. Bindi also indicated that she and Chandler lit a candle together in honor of dad Steve Irwin. In her message, she sent out a little encouragement for others as well.

“Right now we’re encouraging the world to hold onto hope and love, which will carry us forward during this profound time in history,” the bride wrote.

Her brother wrote his thoughts on an Instagram post sharing his joy and happiness for the couple. He said that he believed their dad was there with their family as well.

Videos were leaked before the official announcement by 7 News Australia showing a white platform set up with white flowers arrangements and plenty of photographers on hand. The camera also caught a glimpse of Bindi’s wedding gown as she arrived for the ceremony. However, she was mostly covered up by an array of white umbrellas. It’s not confirmed whether this was where the actual ceremony took place, but it did appear that it was all set up for a wedding.

Chandler Powell got down on one knee to propose to Bindi Irwin last July on her 21st birthday. He surprised her with the help of Robert, who took photos of that special day.

Bindi indicated that there will be plenty of photos and videos to share of their wedding, especially for their family and friends who were not able to be there.