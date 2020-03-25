Chicago Bears Reportedly Interested In Drafting FIU Quarterback James Morgan

While the Chicago Bears acquired Nick Foles in order to back up presumed starter Mitch Trubisky this offseason, there is talk the front office might also look at grabbing a prospect in the draft. If they do indeed grab a prospect, more and more talk has them looking hard at Florida International quarterback James Morgan.

Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reported the Bears aren’t alone in vetting Morgan, whose draft stock is rising quickly. That’s despite the fact that Morgan didn’t put up eye-popping numbers at FIU. Wilson says the reason so many NFL teams are taking another look at him, is because he has “has one of the three strongest arms in the draft.” Wilson said that’s according to one area scout.

As Luis Medina of Bleacher Nation reports, the Bears had already talked to Morgan at the East-West Shrine Game. It was there where Chicago started to be really impressed with what they saw and heard from the quarterback. Since that time, Morgan’s stock has only continued to rise.

To be clear, as Medina points out, he’s still considered a late-round pick who might surprise teams, but he’s also being compared to Kirk Cousins by some scouts. The fact that Morgan is still being rated as someone who isn’t going to be going all that high, could be another reason the Bears are showing interest.

After spending most of the offseason being the subject of quarterback rumors, the Bears are somewhat settled at the position for the next season at the very least. The team has talked about approaching other positions in the upcoming draft. They have other position holes they need to fill in the early rounds. Morgan could be someone the team can take in the middle to late rounds and the front office could then develop.

In that regard, James Morgan’s less than stellar 2019 could aid Chicago in its goals. The quarterback burst onto the scene in 2018, throwing for over 2,700 yards and 26 touchdowns to just seven interceptions. Transferring in from Bowling Green, he was named the Conference USA newcomer of the year. He fell back to earth hard in his final year at Florida International.

Last season his completion percentage dropped from 65.3 to 58.5 percent. While he threw for nearly the same amount of yards and was still careful with the football (just five interceptions) he only had 14 touchdown passes last year. Despite Morgan’s numbers moving the wrong way, his strong arm and the Chicago Bears’ interest could see him being a dark horse in the upcoming draft.