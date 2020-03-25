Alexa Collins Teases Fans In Unzipped Shorts & Skimpy Bikini

Model Alexa Collins looked cute and flirty in her latest Instagram share. On Wednesday, she uploaded a couple of snaps that saw her flaunting her fabulous figure in a bikini while wearing a pair of shorts.

The beauty’s post showed her outside on a sunny day. While the update was tagged in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, she did not indicate when the pictures were taken. She leaned against a short wall and part of a lifeguard stand could be seen the distance.

Alexa’s two-piece swimsuit was made from a black and white print fabric. She wore a long-sleeve, white knit crop top with the outfit. The shirt was lifted over her breasts, showing off her cleavage. A row of long fringe along the top gave the shirt added a bit of femininity to the look. She also sported a pair of denim shorts, which she wore unbuttoned with the tops folded down.

In the first picture, Alexa ran one hand through her hair while holding a bottle of CBD oil in her other hand. She perched one hip against the wall and tilted her head to one side with a seductive expression on her face. The pose showed off her slender waist and toned thighs.

The second image saw Alexa getting a little flirty with her fans by pulling the top of the shirt over her shoulders. She smiled at the camera while tilting her head. Her smooth, bronze skin glowed in the outside light.

The stunner wore her blond tresses tossed over one shoulder. Her makeup application looked light, allowing her natural beauty to shine though. She accessorized with a dainty necklace and stud earrings.

In the caption, she plugged the oil company and wrote that the product helped her deal with stress of being “cooped up” while she stayed at home.

More than one hundred of her followers chimed in, pouring on the compliments.

“Good morning to you!!!! That top looks amazing on you!” one fan told her.

“You look amazing,” wrote a second admirer.

“This is perfection!!!” gushed a third Instagram user.

“You pull every outfit off so well!” a fourth follower said.

Alexa seems to be a fan of bikinis. Luckily for her followers, she enjoys showing off her body in all kinds of bathing suits. When she isn’t flaunting her curves in a swimsuit, she is usually wearing something that accentuates her fit physique, like the red bodysuit she wore not too long ago.