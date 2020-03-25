Dasha Mart Smolders In Revealing Lace Lingerie That Leaves Very Little To The Imagination

Dasha Mart gave her 1.8 million Instagram followers something to talk about this week when she shared an eye-popping new photo that added some serious heat to her page.

The Russian model took to her account on Tuesday to tantalize her fans with the steamy shot that proved hard to be ignored. In the image, Dasha was seen sitting on the ledge of a short white wall with a cluster of shrubbery just a short distance behind her. She sat with her legs slightly spread apart and stretched out in front of her while propping her upper body up on one of her elbows. She ran her other hand through her long tresses and averted her sultry gaze toward the camera, all the while looking smoking hot in a set of revealing lingerie that left little to the imagination.

Dasha stunned in her risque, black-and-gold ensemble that did way more showing than covering up. The set included an underwire-style bra with thin black shoulder straps that showcased the babe’s toned arms. Its cups were hardly big enough to contain her voluptuous cleavage and were completely see-through, giving her audience a full look at her assets that nearly spilled out of the garment entirely. The piece also featured a lace applique that wrapped around her neck and fell down her decolletage and in between her chest, drawing further attention to the busty display.

The buxom bombshell also sported a pair of matching panties that took her look to the next level. The lace undergarment covered only what was necessary and boasted a daringly high-cut design that allowed Dasha to flaunt her sculpted legs and intricate thigh tattoo. She rocked a matching garter as well that sat in the middle of her torso, accentuating her flat midsection and trim waist.

Dasha kept things simple and accessorized with nothing more than a dainty navel ring and stud earrings that provided just the right amount of bling. Her honey-brown tresses were worn down in waves that cascaded over her shoulder and all the way down to the wall underneath her. As for her glam, the Instagram hottie was done up with a full face of makeup that made her striking features pop. The application included a mauve lipstick, dark blush, shimmering highlighter, and thick coat of mascara.

Unsurprisingly, the skin-baring new addition to Dasha’s Instagram page proved to be a huge hit with her fans. The sizzling snap has earned nearly 19,000 likes after less than 24 hours of going live, as well as dozens of comments with compliments for her latest jaw-dropping display.

“You have a spectacular body,” one person wrote.

Another fan said that Dasha was “the most beautiful woman in the world.”

“Perfect,” commented a third admirer.

“So gorgeous,” a fourth follower remarked.

Dasha is far from shy about showing off her incredible figure in revealing ensembles. Another recent set of photos shared by the stunner saw her enjoying a beautiful day on the beach in a skimpy white bikini that did nothing but favors for her killer curves. That look was popular with her fans as well, who awarded the upload more than 27,000 likes.