Wednesday’s ‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: The Question At Ridge & Brooke’s Reunion Party

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Wednesday, March 25 reveal that the day of Brooke Logan Forrester (Katherine Kelly Lang) and Ridge Forrester’s (Thorsten Kaye) reunion party has arrived, per She Knows Soaps. The couple are ready to celebrate their love for each other with their loved ones. But there will be one question on everyone’s lips when they arrive at the event and Ridge will not have the answer.

Ridge & Brooke Celebrate

Strangely enough, it was Thomas Forrester’s (Matthew Atkinson) wedding which brought Brooke and Ridge back together again.After Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) exposed Thomas as a self-serving manipulator, Ridge had to admit that Brooke had been right about his son all along. He apologized to his wife and they made up.

The next morning, the dressmaker gifted Brooke with a digital photo frame. He had loaded some of his favorite photos onto the frame, and told her that he had also invited his father to share some pics to the frame.

In the meantime, Brooke wanted to throw a party to show everyone that they were happier than ever. She invited her sisters, Eric Forrester (John McCook), and Bridget Forrester (Ashley Jones) to the party.

Where Is Brooke?

However, as the guests start arriving, everyone will notice that the hostess is missing. Instead of welcoming them warmly at the door, Brooke will be a missing case.

Ridge will find himself in quite a predicament when he can’t account for his wife’s whereabouts. After all, the party isn’t about him. They are celebrating Brooke and their marriage that survived after a difficult year at odds with each other.

Ridge may need to cover for Brooke as the guests begin to ask him some uncomfortable questions. He may even ask Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) to try and call Brooke, and find out from Hope if she has seen her mother.

Today on #BoldandBeautiful, everyone begins to arrive to the party but Brooke is still not there. pic.twitter.com/v0FaJX2Mpl — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) March 25, 2020

Brooke’s Last Location

Of course, The Bold and the Beautiful viewers know that Brooke was last seen at Quinn Fuller Forrester’s (Rena Sofer) house. She found out that Quinn had uploaded the kissing video to the photo frame and was planning on using it against her.

Brooke may be fretting about what Quinn is going to do with the video. She knows that the jewelry designer has her knife in for her and will do anything to take her down. How will she be able to face Ridge and Katie after they find out what she has done?