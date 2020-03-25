Jackson Browne Reveals That He Has Tested Positive For Coronavirus

The singer stressed that social distancing is key, whether you're sick or not.

Jackson Browne is the latest famous face to test positive for the novel coronavirus, or COVID-19. The “Doctor My Eyes” singer revealed the news that he tested positive for the virus to Rolling Stone.

In speaking with the magazine, Browne said that he self-quarantined as soon as he began feeling symptoms, and stressed the importance of social distancing because of the shortage of available tests. He also pointed out that those who are asymptomatic can still spread COVID-19 to others.

“They don’t have symptoms, but they might have it and might be able to pass it on,” Browne said.

The singer said that he was tested for the illness after having a small cough and a fever. He also said that he had been tested before the stay-at-home orders that have now been enacted in several states. In discussing how he got the virus, he said it was crucial for younger generations especially to understand the risks they to others pose by going out.

“That’s what younger readers need to understand: They need to take part in the global response to stop the spread. That means not going anywhere, not getting into contact with anybody, not seeing anybody,” Browne said.

He also said that one of the biggest risks was that young people would fail to appreciate the severity of the illness.

“They can spread this disease by not taking it seriously. They can spread it to somebody by presuming they won’t have any adverse effects themselves, and they can therefore keep partying and going where they want to go. It’s just not true. They have to understand that everybody is part of the response to this,” the singer continued.

Browne said that his symptoms are mild, so he doesn’t require medication and doesn’t foresee having to go to the hospital. He is currently recuperating at home.

Although he’s not totally sure where he contracted the virus, the “Running On Empty” singer said he had recently attended the Love Rocks NYC benefit in New York City.

New York City currently has more cases of coronavirus than anywhere else in the country. According to The New York Times, New York state has roughly 26,000 cases of the virus as of Wednesday morning. Yesterday, a White House public health expert advised those who recently left the city to self-quarantine for two weeks in order to slow the spread of the pandemic to other parts of the state, and to other states, according to CNN.