Pauline Tantot Showcases Her Curves In A Thong Bikini And Revealing Top

Blond bombshell Pauline Tantot thrilled her 3.5 million Instagram followers with her latest post, a smoking hot double update that showcased her killer curves from both the front and the back. In both snaps, Pauline stood in a doorway, allowing the natural light of the sun to illuminate her bronzed skin and tantalizing curves.

In the first snap, Pauline faced away from the camera and put her pert derriere on full display. She rocked a cropped lilac cardigan with ribbed details on top, which had a loose fit and obscured some of her curves. However, on the bottom, Pauline wore nothing but a pair of thong bikini bottoms. The bottoms were in a lilac hue that matched the sweater, and consisted of little more than a small triangle of fabric that rested on her lower back and two thin straps that stretched across her hips. Pauline placed her hands on the backs of her legs, just underneath her rear, as she showcased her curves.

The blond bombshell’s long locks were pulled back in a high ponytail, which cascaded down her back.

In the second snap, she turned around and showcased more of her incredible physique from the front. Though the thong bikini bottoms were a high-cut style from behind, in the front, they dipped scandalously low, showing off plenty of Pauline’s toned stomach.

She paired them with a lilac bandeau top that she had pulled slightly up. The way the top was positioned meant that Pauline’s cleavage was obscured, but it showcased a scandalous hint of under boob. The cropped cardigan featured three large buttons on one side, and Pauline left it open so that her body was on display.

Several strands of the stunner’s long blond locks escaped her ponytail and framed her gorgeous face. She didn’t appear to be wearing any makeup at all, allowing her natural beauty to be highlighted by the sunshine beaming down on her body.

Pauline’s fans loved the sizzling update, and the post received over 303,800 likes within just 18 hours. It also racked up 1,980 comments within the same time span.

“Perfect,” one fan said, preceded by a heart eyes emoji.

“Beautiful rear,” another follower added, captivated by one particular part of Pauline’s physique.

“Girl omg that bod,” one fan commented.

The bombshell recently shared an even sexier snap, as The Inquisitr reported, in which she showcased her curves in a see-through shirt. The bombshell rocked a pair of figure-hugging jeans and went braless underneath a white shirt that showed off some NSFW details.