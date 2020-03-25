Donald Trump Rips Into Mitt Romney After Negative Coronavirus Test

It should come as no surprise that Donald Trump holds a grudge. He’s demonstrated that time and time again over his career, let alone his time as president. On Wednesday morning, he demonstrated he’s got quite a grudge against Senator Mitt Romney. After it was announced Romney has tested negative for the coronavirus, Trump ripped into the Republican lawmaker on Twitter in a sarcastic post pretending to show support.

He quote tweeted a post from Breitbart News announcing the tests for Romney had come back clean and said, “This is really great news! I am so happy I can barely speak. He may have been a terrible presidential candidate and an even worse U.S. Senator, but he is a RINO, and I like him a lot!”

Among the insults, Trump through at the senator was calling him a Republican in Name Only. While the two have had a rather up and down relationship over the years, it appears to be broken beyond repair after Romney broke with the Republican party during Trump’s impeachment trial. When the case was handed over to the Republicans the president was acquitted in a matter of days.

Mitt Romney was the only senator on his side of the political aisle who voted to convict on even one of the articles of impeachment. In the immediate aftermath, President Trump aimed his ire at the people who testified against him and kept his rage at Romney at a relatively low level. It appears the president couldn’t resist the urge to rip into his former political and presidential campaign rivals after it was announced he’d received a clean bill of health.

Senate Television / Getty Images

Romney, as well as several other lawmakers and staff members, had put themselves into quarantine after Kentucky senator Rand Paul tested positive for the coronavirus. It was later revealed he had worked six days after taking the test and before the results were announced and in that time had spent quite a bit of time around a number of people in the Senate. He also reportedly paid regular visits to the body’s gym and swimming pool.

When President Trump decided to go after Romney on Twitter with a string of invectives, he saw a mix of reactions from his Twitter followers. Some of his most ardent supporters clearly enjoyed his attack. Others launched into their own attacks against the president. One user tweeted a headline of an article claiming 16 people had come down with COVID-19 after attending a party at one of Trump’s properties.

Another user tweeted, “I can’t believe this is a real tweet.”