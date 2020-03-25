Laura Amy Wows Fans In Tiny Metallic Bikini In Flirty Bedroom Snaps

Model Laura Amy has uploaded another sexy update to Instagram. Her latest post shows her flaunting her bikini body in a metallic two-piece swimsuit while posing on her bed.

The bombshell’s gold bathing suit was a gold color that flattered her bronze skin tone — of which there was plenty to see. The top had small cups that left plenty of her chest exposed. There was also little to the thong bottoms that she wore.

Laura said that the post was throwback, but she did not indicate when the photos were taken. The post consisted of three photos that saw her sitting on a bed dressed in white linens. Light shining in through a window on the other side of the camera fell on her body, illuminating her smooth skin.

In the first snap, Laura gave her followers a look at her backside as she sat on her feet. She arched her back, making her booty the focal point. She looked over her shoulder seductively, flashing a bit of side boob in the process.

The second picture saw the brunette beauty from the front at a side angle. Her legs were slightly parted and her hands were on her knees. With an arched back, she flaunted her voluptuous chest.

In the third image, Laura got a little flirty with her fans. She faced the camera with parted legs and tugged on one side of her bikini in a teasing manner. The pose put her toned thighs and smooth, flat abs on display as she arched her back.

The stunner might have been home, but her hair and makeup were styled for a night out. Her silky hair was parted in the middle and fell straight over her shoulders. The model’s piercing blue eyes were framed with sculpted brows, smoky eye shadow, eyeliner and thick lashes. Her cheeks were contoured and she wore a nude shade on her luscious lips. She accessorized with a pair of hoop earrings and a chunky bracelet.

Hundreds of fans left complimentary remarks about the post.

“You are a beautiful woman,” one admirer told her.

“Damn! you are the best,” a second follower wrote.

“How are you so perfect,” wrote a third Instagram user.

A fourth fan had plans for at least one of the images.

“Am definitely using this as my wallpaper,” they said.

Not too long ago, Laura wowed her fans in a black bikini while she posed in the kitchen.