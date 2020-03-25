Tammy Hembrow Shows Off Toned Body & Tattoos While Wearing White Lingerie In Sultry Instagram Post

Tammy Hembrow celebrated the birthday of a favorite lingerie brand, Lounge Underwear, by posing in a sultry two-piece lingerie set on Instagram on Wednesday. In a photo on her feed, the Australian model rocked a simple yet revealing, cream-colored bra and undies as she relaxed in bed.

The photo showed Tammy leaning on a few pillows on her bed in a cream-colored room. Light appeared to be shining into the room from somewhere off-camera, as part of the mother of two’s tan body was highlighted. She looked cozy and ready for some down time in her lingerie, which did nothing but favors for her totally fit body.

Tammy’s look included a triangle-shaped bralette with “Lounge” written on the band in white lettering. The top featured a plunging neckline that barely contained Tammy’s busty chest, so her ample cleavage spilled out.

Tammy’s flat, toned tummy was on full display between the bralette and some matching, cheeky underwear. The undies featured fabric in front that covered only what was necessary, while a waistband ran all the way around above her hips, drawing attention to her hourglass figure. Her curvy thighs were on show, as well as a small, black tattoo on her hip.

Tammy opted to skip accessories with her cozy outfit, and she appeared to be wearing minimal makeup, though she hardly needed any with her natural beauty. A small touch of mascara, highlighter, and lip gloss could be seen on her face. The Saski Collection founder wore her long, blond hair up in a tight bun behind her head.

Tammy posed with her head in her hand as she lay sideways in bed, arching her back and popping her chest out. She rested her other arm, adorned with butterfly and palm tree tattoos, on her hip. Tammy flashed a sultry gaze at the camera with pursed lips.

The post garnered more than 200,000 likes and nearly 1,000 comments in under a day, proving to be a hit with her fans. Many of the model’s followers left praise for her flawless physique in the comments section.

“You are so absolutely ICONIC it’s insane,” one fan said.

“Wow how perfect can you be,” another user added.

“Beautiful as always,” a third follower wrote.

“You’re glowing,” a fourth fan commented.

Tammy has been keeping her Instagram active during the COVID-19 quarantine, much to the delight of her fans. In a post earlier this week, she posed for a few mirror selfies in a crop top as she revealed that she was feeling bored.