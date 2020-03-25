Lisa Rinna & Her Daughters Take Over TikTok With ‘Savage’ Family Dance

The 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' star takes the 'Savage Challenge' with daughters Delilah and Amelia.

Lisa Rinna took to TikTok with her daughters. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, who is known for her wild dance videos on Instagram, showed off her savage moves alongside her daughters, Delilah Belle and Amelia Gray Hamlin, in a new video shared to the social media platform.

In the video, the mom-daughter trio is seen in a bedroom in their home as they start their dance. Rinna is wearing a black tank and leopard-print leggings, while her model daughters sport sweats.

As the music begins, the women shake their hips, wave their arms, and sway side to side in perfect sync as they move to rapper Megan Thee Stallion’s now-viral song, “Savage.” It is clear Rinna and her daughters spent a little time choreographing their moves before turning the camera on.

Rinna tagged her daughters in the post as she noted that they “did a family.” In comments to the clip, fans raved about the trio’s killer moves. Others thought there was just one thing missing: Rinna’s husband and the girls’ father, actor Harry Hamlin.

“They got it from their mama!!! ” one fan wrote of Rinna’s daughters.

“The creators of TikTok always had Lisa Rinna in mind! This was made for her!!!!!” another added.

“You need to get Harry in on the action!!!” a third fan wrote.

“GIVE THE PEOPLE HARRY HAMLIN, SISTER WE MUST SEE THEM HIPS ROLL,” another wrote.

Rinna’s dance videos are legendary — the 56-year-old Real Housewives of Beverly Hills veteran regularly uploads videos of her wild moves to her Instagram page — but the clip with both of her daughters is a rarity. In the past, Rinna has also shared videos of her 90-something mom, Lois Rinna, dancing.

Of course, while Rinna is a veteran of Dancing with the Stars and knows how to come up with some moves, this video definitely appears to be part of the viral “Savage Challenge” set to Megan Thee Stallion’s hit 2020 song.

The “Savage Challenge” was born on TikTok on March 10, when choreographer Keara Wilson posted her original dance to Megan Thee Stallion’s “Savage” on the site every day until it went viral, according to Vulture. It only took five days for the 60-second dance to take over the video-sharing platform.

In addition to Rinna and her girls, the “Savage” dance has since been done by Charli D’Amelio, Keke Palmer, Normani, Kerry Washington, and even Rinna’s Real Housewives of Beverly Hills co-star, Kyle Richards.