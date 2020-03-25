Jen Selter Flaunts Chiseled Abs In Silly Video Playing Kitchen DJ

Fitness model Jen Selter mixed things up on her Instagram page by sharing a short video that showcased her personality as well as her chiseled abs with her 12.8 million Instagram followers. The brunette bombshell incorporated several colorful BlendJet blenders in the video, a company that she co-owns, according to her Instagram bio.

In the video, Jen rocked a white crop top that clung to her curves and showed off her toned stomach. She paired the crop top with emerald green sweatpants that featured a drawstring waist. The ensemble showed off Jen’s chiselled abs to perfection.

Her long brunette locks were parted in the middle and hung down in an effortless slightly-wavy style. Despite being indoors, she had on a pair of reflective sunglasses, and a pair of over-the-ear headphones.

Jen filmed the video in her kitchen, where she had four BlendJet blenders positioned in front of her, as well as a few oversized mugs. She started all the blenders, and pretended to be doing a DJ set complete with some turntable motions. At one point in the video, the brunette beauty got so enthusiastic with her dancing that she knocked over one of the blenders and simply carried on.

In the caption of the post, Jen indicated that the video clip may have been destined for her TikTok account. The stunner has been sharing plenty of at-home workouts with her followers in order to make the most of the quarantine and stay active while stuck indoors. Her latest video, however, simply showed off her personality and gave her fans a bit of entertainment. She didn’t share a recipe using the BlendJet blenders, as she has before, instead just filling them with water for her purpose.

Her fans loved the fun video, and the post racked up over 289,400 views within just 13 hours. It also received 413 comments from her eager Instagram followers.

“Ok but those abs tho,” one fan said, captivated by Jen’s sculpted physique.

“Lmao this is why you’re my fave fitness page,” another follower added.

“Hahaha I love your positivity and freakiness,” one fan said.

“You’re too cute,” another fan said.

Just a few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, Jen shared a short video that incorporated the BlendJet blender in a more serious way. Jen showcased her physique in a pair of pink yoga pants, and used the blender to create the liquid base for her chocolate overnight oats recipe, which she included in the caption of the post.