Candice Swanepoel Shows Skin In A Knitted Bikini

The Victoria's Secret Angel posed in a skimpy green two-piece.

Candice Swanepoel slayed as she flashed a whole lot of skin in a green knitted bikini in a stunning new photo posted to Instagram this week. The Victoria’s Secret Angel’s own swimwear line, Tropic of C, posted the snap of the gorgeous South African supermodel to its Instagram account on March 24 which showed her as she posed for the camera in a skimpy two-piece.

The hot new snap showed Candice somewhere very tropical as she stood in her swimwear and looked off into the distance with her long blond hair flowing down past her shoulders.

The lingerie model stood with her right hand on a multi-colored wooden structure which appeared to be up high in the trees. She stretched out her left leg and bent her right leg to push her hip out to the side to flaunt her jaw dropping curves.

Candice rocked a pair of light green bikini bottoms that were pulled up high in line with her bellybutton to highlight her very slim waist. They were high-cut to flaunt her long legs and her all-over tan.

The beauty kept things matching as she paired the revealing bottoms with a knitted top in a slightly darker green color that sat off her shoulders.

The skimpy top stretched over her chest in a bandeau fashion while the thicker straps were both falling off her shoulders on either side.

The beauty’s seriously flat and toned tummy was on full show in the all-green ensemble, which perfectly matched the background as she stood in front of an array of tropical foliage.

She accessorized with a pair of chunky gold hoop earrings and also stacked up a number of gold bracelets on her right wrist.

In the caption, Tropic of C appeared to reference the current coronavirus outbreak which has caused people across the globe to have to stay in their homes and practice social distancing. The brand said that the photo showed “all things we are hoping for right now” while it appeared to have been taken prior to the new rules to stay at home being implemented.

Tropic of C also confirmed that the model and swimwear designer wore the brand’s South Pacific top, which had been hand knitted by a group of female artisans in Peru, and is also part of the line’s recent collaboration with designer Sophie Anderson.

The new photo followed another sizzling snap of the star which showed her as she rocked another green bikini, that time in a gingham print, as she pulled down both of the straps with a thumbs.

Candice also revealed even more skin in another NSFW snap shared by Tropic of C which showed her as she flashed her booty while she posed in a revealing thong two-piece.