Prince Charles Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Prince Charles has tested positive for novel coronavirus (COVID-19), per Sky News. The news that the 71-year-old had contracted the virus was confirmed in a statement released by Clarence House on Wednesday morning. Charles began exhibiting “mild symptoms” of COVID-19 on Sunday before he was tested on Monday. On Tuesday night, it was confirmed that the heir to the throne had tested positive.

The prince has been self-isolating in Scotland alongside his wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, who has tested negative for the coronavirus. He currently “remains in good health,” according to the statement.

It is unclear how the senior royal contracted the virus, which can be passed from person to person among those in close contact with one another.

“It is not possible to ascertain from whom the Prince caught the virus owing to the high number of engagements he carried out in his public role during recent weeks,” explained an official statement from Clarence House, reported Sky News.

The news outlet reported that those who have been in close contact with the monarch have also been tested for the virus.

The last official public photos of Charles featured on the Clarence House Instagram page show the royal in attendance at a dinner to aid the Australian bushfire relief efforts, hosted by The Lord Mayor of the City of London. That event was in support of the ongoing recovery faced by the people of Australia since a devastating summer bushfire season.

On March 17, the royal Instagram page shared an image of Charles and Camilla looking happy and healthy, standing alongside one another in an outdoor garden where they wished their followers a happy St. Patrick’s Day.

Prince Charles was scheduled to visit Bosnia and Herzegovina, where he was to speak on reforms to improve the lives of the country’s citizens, stated the Clarence House press site. That trip was scheduled beginning March 18 and was to end March 25. The prince’s visit to The Republic of Cyprus would have been the first royal visit since Queen Elizabeth’s last trip to the area in 1993.

Prince Charles’ mother, Queen Elizabeth, remains at Windsor House along with his father, Prince Philip. Sky News reported that Charles last came in contact with his mother on March 12. The Queen is reported to be in good health, as is Prince Philip.

The Queen and Prince Philip departed London and their Buckingham Palace home on March 19, stated a press release on the family’s official site. In a statement, the queen remarked that families across the United Kingdom, and around the world, are entering a period of great concern and uncertainty. She assured her followers that she and her family will “stand ready to play our part” moving forward.