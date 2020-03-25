Prince Charles Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Prince Charles has tested positive for novel coronavirus (COVID-19), per Sky News. The news that the 71-year-old had contracted the virus was confirmed in a statement released by Clarence House on Wednesday morning. Charles began exhibiting “mild symptoms” of COVID-19 on Sunday before he was tested on Monday. On Tuesday night it was confirmed that the heir to the throne had tested positive.

The prince has been self-isolating in Scotland alongside his wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, who has tested negative for the coronavirus. He currently “remains in good health” according to the statement.