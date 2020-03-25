Dua Lipa Poses In Skintight Plaid Bodysuit Ahead Of New Single Release

Ahead of Dua Lipa’s next single release, she has teased fans with a new photo on Instagram.

The “Don’t Start Now” chart-topper stunned in a pink skintight plaid bodysuit that displayed her long legs. She paired the ensemble with shimmery heels and accessorized herself with large gold hoop earrings. Lipa sported her blond and brunette hair up in a bun and applied a glossy lip for the occasion.

For her most recent upload, the “Hotter Than Hell” hitmaker was captured kneeling down. The shot appeared to be taken on a set with a plain white backdrop.

Lipa was photographed side-on. She rested both her elbows on her knees and linked her hands together. The “Blow Your Mind (Mwah)” songstress looked over at the camera lens with a subtle smile and made it look effortless to be that stunning.

For her caption, Lipa told fans that her new single, “Break My Heart,” will be out tonight. She attached a photo with the times the song will be released worldwide.

For Los Angeles, the single will premiere at 4 pm while in New York it will drop at 7 pm. In London, “Break My Heart” will be released at 11 pm. In Beijing, it will be 7 am and in Sydney, it’ll 10 am down under.

In the span of 45 minutes, her post racked up more than 280,000 likes and over 1,700 comments, proving to be instantly popular with her 40.9 million followers.

Lipa geotagged the upload as London, United Kingdom, letting fans know where she was when she uploaded.

“I’M GONNA PUT IT ON REPEAT,” one user wrote passionately in capital letters.

“Girl, I am SCREAMING,” another devotee shared.

“Thank you for giving us some joy in such a difficult moment. Love you sunshine,” remarked a third fan.

“I can’t wait to listen to it,” a fourth admirer commented.

Two days ago, Lipa shared a photo of herself on Instagram in the same garment in black-and-white. It has yet to be revealed whether Lipa wore the item of clothing for the music video at this point. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the “Be the One” entertainer told fans will be releasing the music video along with the song.

“Break My Heart” is taken from Lipa’s highly-anticipated second studio album, Future Nostalgia. The record was originally scheduled to be released on Friday, April 3. However, she will now deliver the album one week earlier on Friday, March 27. Lipa was conflicted about the choice but believes music is what everyone needs most at this particular time due to the coronavirus pandemic.