Ex-NFL Star Larry Johnson Alleges Charles Barkley & Others Used Coronavirus To Cover Up Child Abuse Charges

Former NFL standout Larry Johnson shared a conspiracy theory involving the coronavirus pandemic and multiple celebrities who have allagedly used the virus to cover up child abuse allegations. He specifically mentioned Charles Barkley‘s COVID-19 test results in a tweet about the wild theory.

During his playing days, Johnson was known as a hard-hitting running back who displayed incredible toughness on the field. He is best remembered for his time with the Kansas City Chiefs but played with three other teams including the Miami Dolphins. The 40-year-old has gained online notoriety in recent years for sharing many conspiracy theories that involve athletes, actors and other celebrities he believes are tied to the Illuminati.

Earlier this month, former NBA All-Star and current TNT analyst Charles Barkley put himself into quarantine after falling ill. Barkley believed he may have contracted COVID-19 and was tested for the virus. Johnson alleged on Twitter that the one-time NBA MVP did not have the disease but was involved with a string of celebrities who had self-isolated to hide charges of child abuse.

The former running back shared a screenshot of a theory that claimed multiple celebrities and government officials had been arrested and were now putting themselves in quarantine to hide from the public.

“Tom Hanks was arrested 48hrs ago for pedophilia and he is currently being kept in a hotel room in Australia refusing to fly back to USA,” the screenshot read. “Next celebrity arrests will be Celine Dion, Madonna, Charles Barkley, Kevin Spacey…all will claim coronavirus infections.”

I’m not saying this is how ‘I Am Legend’ happened… …but this is how ‘I Am Legend’ happened with the failed vaccination of the Krippin Virus, that Will Smith’s character took the blame for. pic.twitter.com/EQKcdxz9Cc — Larry Johnson (@2LarryJohnson7) March 24, 2020

Johnson had grown impatient waiting for the results of Barkley’s test and tweeted this along with the screenshot of the conspiracy theory.

“Charles Barkley was supposed to give the results to his Covid-19 test 4 days ago. Make this not true and post the results or say something,” Johnson wrote.

The tweet which was sent to his 110,000 followers received 2,000 likes, 680 retweets and 149 comments. One of which was from former MLB star Lenny Dykstra who implicated Oprah Winfrey along with Barkley and Hanks.

“I’m guessing the Round Mound has not gotten back to you. I don’t expect to hear back from @tomhanks or @oprah,” the former Philadelphia Phillies player commented.

As reported by USA Today, Barkley later revealed his test results for COVID-19 came back negative.

Last week, Winfrey responded to salacious rumors that her home had been raided by police and she had been arrested on sex trafficking charges. Her name had become the top trending topic on Twitter after the hoax went viral. This was the beginning of the theory that Barkley and other celebrities were involved in child trafficking.