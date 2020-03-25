Mya Wears Cut-Out Crop Top & Rocks Long Dreadlocks For Liverpool Performance

Mya has recently been on tour and has been updating fans with her killer outfits for each show via Instagram.

The “Case of the Ex” hitmaker stunned in a white cut-out crop top. The item of clothing was low-cut and displayed her decolletage and midriff. She paired the ensemble with high-waisted pants that were navy and had hints of yellow and white on the front and back. The R&B diva wrapped herself up in an oversized black leather jacket which she wore off her shoulder and let hang on her arms. Underneath the crop top, Mya put on a sheer netted garment. The “Take Me There” songstress rocked the look with white heels and applied neon yellow eyeshadow for the occasion. She sported long red dreadlocks which she owned in a high ponytail and long pointy acrylic nails.

In a series of photos within one post, Mya showcased the detailing of the outfit well.

In the first shot, she posed in a portrait photo. Mya placed both hands on her hips and looked directly at the camera lens with a fierce pouty expression.

In the next slide, she rested both arms beside her and glared at the camera with a strong look.

In the eighth and final frame, Mya stuck her tongue out and closed her eyes. She was captured from the knees-up and raised both her hands and flashed peace signs with both.

Mya geotagged the upload as Liverpool, U.K., letting fans know where the performance took place.

In the span of one day, her post racked up more than 16,500 likes and over 240 comments, proving to be popular with her 1.6 million followers.

“Wonderful. You’re stunning and looks like you had great fun on this tour!” one user wrote.

“I love love love your locks,” another devotee shared.

“Mya, you look friggin’ fantastic,” remarked a third fan.

“You just keep getting more gorgeous with every new photo,” a fourth admirer commented.

On the same tour, Mya performed in Scotland in Glasgow. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the “Lady Marmalade” chart-topper stunned in a matching shimmery technicolor outfit that consisted of a long-sleeved blazer-style top and high-waisted hot pants. The top was tied up from the bottom and low-cut at the top, displaying her decolletage, which showed off her thin necklace. Mya paired the ensemble with black PVC knee-high boots and rocked her long red wavy hair up in a high ponytail. She finished the look off by accessorizing herself with large black sunglasses, a thin bracelet, and hoop earrings.