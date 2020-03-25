‘RHONJ’ Star Melissa Gorga Dances In Skintight Leggings & A Crop Top With Her Daughter

Melissa stunned as she danced alongside her lookalike teen daughter.

Real Housewives of New Jersey star Melissa Gorga revealed how she’s been passing the time at home amid the coronavirus outbreak as she took to social media to show off her dance skills alongside her 14-year-old daughter, Antonia Gorga. The beauty used Instagram on March 24 to share two videos of herself and her mini me doing the same dance together which were also shared on her TikTok account.

The first clip showed the mother/daughter duo in almost matching ensembles.

Melissa — who celebrated her 41st birthday just last week with a collection of before and after bikini photos — wowed in a pair of skintight black leggings that stretched all the way up to her middle to highlight her tiny waist.

She paired that with a cropped red hoodie with white draw strings that dangled down over her chest while her long hair was textured and flowed down over her right shoulder.

The mom of three accessorized with a pair of hoop earrings in both ears as she showed off her natural beauty with neutral makeup.

As for Antonia, the teenager matched her mom in a full-length red hoodie and a pair of black leggings while she taught the reality star a few moves.

The twosome were very synchronized as they swayed their hips from side to side before stretching both of their arms up above their heads. They then placed their hands behind their heads as they continued to move their hips while they flashed the camera two big smiles.

In the second short video contained in the upload, Melissa stood a few feet behind her lookalike daughter while they both showed off a few more dance moves.

That time, Antonia and her mom moved their hands to the music and stomped both of their feet before shimmying their hips and showing off a body ripple.

In the caption, Melissa — who recently wowed in a leopard-print swimsuit — jokingly admitted that she never thought she’d see the day that the teen would be able to teach her anything. She also added the hashtag #toomuchtimeonmyhands while she continues to practice social distancing and stays indoors.

Many fans commented on the upload with praise for the stunning duo.

“So adorable,” one fan commented on the clip.

Another wrote, “Well done guys!!”

A third gushed over how fit and toned Melissa looked as she flashed her body. They wrote, “What I’m tryna look like in my 40s.”

The twosome are currently heeding government guidelines to stay indoors amid the global coronavirus outbreak. Melissa appeared to film the clip inside the New Jersey home she shares with her husband Joe Gorga and their three children.