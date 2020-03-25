‘Bold And the Beautiful’ Spoilers For Wednesday: Brooke Lashes Out At Quinn

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Wednesday, March 25 reveal that Quinn Fuller Forrester (Rena Sofer) will have the time of her life toying with Brooke Logan Forrester (Katherine Kelly Lang) per TV Guide. Of course, it won’t be long before Brooke explodes.

Brooke’s Secret Is Out

After Brooke suspected that Quinn uploaded the kissing video to her digital photo frame, she made her way to the Forrester mansion. There, Quinn initially asked Brooke about the reunion party.

However, Quinn also taunted Brooke about sleeping with all the Forrester men, as well as Deacon Sharpe (Sean Kanan) and Bill Spencer (Don Diamont). Brooke then asked Quinn if she was responsible for sharing the kissing video on her photo frame. She warned Quinn that nobody would come between her and Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) again.

Quinn Taunts Brooke

Quinn will have a ball as she mercilessly taunts Brooke about the video. She will find it ironic that Brooke is throwing a party to celebrate her and Ridge’s love for each other, but she can’t keep her hands off her sister’s fiance. Katie Logan (Heather Tom) will be devastated when she finds out that Bill and Brooke kissed on the eve of Thomas Forrester’s (Matthew Atkinson) wedding.

Quinn may even remind Brooke about her reaction when she found out that Ridge and Shauna Fulton (Denise Richards) were also kissing while they were separated. Brooke freaked out and blamed Shauna for trying to come between her and Ridge. Now that the shoe is on the other foot, Brooke will try to downplay what she did with Bill.

Brooke Lashes Out At Quinn

Brooke may ask Quinn to delete the video. Not only is her marriage at stake, but Katie’s relationship will also suffer if the truth came out. Katie has been through so much and doesn’t need to deal with Bill’s betrayal as well.

However, Brooke will also warn Quinn, “I will not let you blackmail me.” She won’t submit to any of Quinn’s demands, and makes it clear that she won’t bend over backward to accommodate her.

Quinn wants to put Brooke in her place. After they declared war on each other, she swore that she would get even with Brooke. When Brooke lashes out at Quinn and calls her out for playing with people’s lives, she will respond that Brooke brought this upon herself.

The Bold and the Beautiful promo video shows that Quinn smilingly taunts, “As they say, payback is a… you!”