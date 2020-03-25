NFL Rumors: Dolphins, Jaguars Among Top Favorites To Sign Cam Newton, Per ‘FanDuel’ Odds

With the Carolina Panthers officially releasing longtime starting quarterback Cam Newton on Tuesday, the former No. 1 overall draft pick has added some proven talent to what was seemingly a thinning class of free-agent signal-callers. While it’s still far from clear which teams may actually show the most interest in signing him, the latest betting odds suggest two teams as his most likely destinations — the Miami Dolphins and the Jacksonville Jaguars.

As cited by Bleacher Report, FanDuel‘s newly released odds for Newton’s next NFL destination show the Dolphins (+200) and Jaguars (+250) leading the way — this means someone could respectively win $200 or $250 on a $100 bet if the quarterback ends up with either team. The Los Angeles Chargers are at third place at +350, while the New England Patriots (+500), Denver Broncos (+750), and Washington Redskins (+750) round out the top six favorites as of Tuesday’s betting odds update.

Commenting on the aforementioned landing spots, Bleacher Report wrote that the Dolphins “make sense,” as Newton would serve as a “significant” improvement over last year’s starter, Ryan Fitzpatrick. At 30 years old, Newton’s veteran presence could also allow Miami to select someone like Alabama’s Tua Tagovailoa or Oregon’s Justin Herbert in next month’s draft and have them learn behind the former Panthers star.

“If the Dolphins go that route, it would make sense to sign Newton to a short-term deal, much in the way the Indianapolis Colts signed Philip Rivers for one year,” the outlet added, cautioning that a one-year “prove-it” deal might also be too short for a player who was once named the league’s MVP.

The Panthers have officially released Cam Newton after nine years. pic.twitter.com/HI0iiv7Lpf — B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) March 24, 2020

As for the Jaguars, Bleacher Report wrote that the team might have a better chance of offering a long-term contract to Newton. Jacksonville’s erstwhile starting quarterback, Gardner Minshew II, had an unexpectedly solid rookie season as a sixth-round pick in 2019, but the publication noted that it’s still far from sure whether the Jaguars see him as a long-term No. 1 guy. The Chargers, likewise, were mentioned as a team that could offer a similar deal, as journeyman Tyrod Taylor is expected to assume first-string duties following Rivers’ move to the Colts.

Despite the favored status of the Dolphins and the Jaguars on FanDuel‘s odds, Bleacher Report pointed out that the Patriots appear to be the most “intriguing” landing spot for Newton, as Tom Brady‘s move to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers has opened things up behind center. New England, however, has also made some recent moves to shore up the quarterback position in the post-Brady era, as incoming second-year man Jarrett Stidham and career backup Cody Kessler will be joined by veteran Brian Hoyer, who recently agreed to a one-year contract to rejoin the Pats for a third stint, per ESPN.