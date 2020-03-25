‘This Is Us’ Reveals Shocking Twist to Kevin’s Baby Mama Mystery In Season 4 Finale

The identity of the mother of Kevin's baby wasn't the biggest surprise in the 'This Is Us' finale.

Warning: This article contains major plot details from the This Is Us Season 4 finale,” Strangers: Part Two.”

This Is Us fans are reacting to Kevin Pearson’s (Justin Hartley) revelation that he is going to be a father. In a surprising scene in the Season 4 finale of the NBC drama, the Number One Pearson son found out that his one-night stand with his sister’s bestie Madison (Caitlin Thompson) resulted in a pregnancy.

While Madison — along with military veteran Cassidy (Jennifer Morrison) and Kevin’s childhood sweetheart Sophie (Alexandra Breckenridge) — has long been a contender to be Kevin’s baby mama, no one expected that the movie star would forfeit his own love story to raise a child with her.

But after Kevin told Madison he’s “all in” and that his child would be the “love” of his life, viewers were given another bombshell twist: Madison is pregnant with twins. A flash-forward scene shows that Kevin will soon be the proud father of both a son and a daughter. But Madison is nowhere in sight in the future-set scene.

In an interview with The Wrap, This Is Us star Justin Hartley teased that while it’s still safe to assume that anyone could be Kevin’s future fiancée that was teased in a previous flash-forward scene to the Big Three’s 40th birthday, he knows that when Kevin commits to something, he’s all in.

While Hartley agreed that a romantic relationship with Madison was never on Kevin’s radar, things have now changed now that she’s pregnant with his children. The This Is Us star added Kevin now sees Madison in a different light now that she’s carrying his miracle babies.

“I think he’s gonna really invest in the entire thing and try to get to know her,” the This Is Us star said. “And, knowing Kevin, I think he’ll probably try to do everything he can to fall in love with her and have a family with her.”

In comments to the This Is Us Instagram, page, viewers reacted to the revelation that Madison – a woman Kevin barely knows – is the mother of his children and his possible future wife.

“Stop trying to push Madison on us. They have zero chemistry,” one viewer wrote.

Several fans noted that they think Kevin and Madison will have the babies and co-parent them, but that he will marry someone else in the future.

“Him having babies with Madison doesn’t mean he will end up with her. I’m still hoping Kevin and Sophie get back together even with Madison in the picture,” another This Is Us fan wrote.