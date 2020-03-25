Kelly Clarkson Is Makeup-Free & Serenading Fans From Her Bathroom

Kelly Clarkson is makeup-free and serenading fans in a new Instagram share. The Voice coach wanted to share some sweet music with her followers in the only place she can find some peace and quiet among her family members, the bathroom.

Kelly is holed up in a cabin in Montana with her husband Brandon Blackstock and their children, riding out the coronavirus pandemic. She took to the smallest room in the house to connect with fans during a time when they too are remaining at home in an attempt to stay safe during this health care crisis.

The singer tagged the new clip “#darkerbrowntowel” as a way to differentiate between a video she had originally posted on March 20 from the same location, which had the “#browntowel.”

Kelly honored the late Kenny Rogers, who passed away on March 21, with her latest a cappella tune. She called him a beautiful man, songwriter, and singer before covering his song “Sweet Music Man.” She also warned fans the tune was “depressing,” but the words were “beautifully written.”

This unfiltered performance reminded Kelly’s fans why she is a female singing icon. Her delivery was stunning. The singer allowed fans to understand the true meaning of the song by using phrasing and the high and low tones of the only true instrument she will ever need — her own voice.

After her performance, Kelly revealed some details of how life in the Blackstock home was going at the moment. She shared mom problems, including that her 3-year-old son Remy had outgrown all of the clothes the family had in storage in their second home and not realizing this when they left Los Angeles.

The television star also called on fans to be kind on social media, since it is now everyone’s main way to interact due to social distancing. Kelly noted that everyone is doing their best to just get through each day.

Her followers responded in kind, letting Kelly know they were appreciative of the way she connected with them.

“Love you! Your spirit and soul are infectious. You still seem like a down-to-earth person, which is amazing and speaks volumes to who you are. Best to you and yours!” remarked one follower.

“You are one of my absolute favorite singers. Thank you! Can I make a request? Ever since you said you were trained in opera as a kid, I’ve been dying to hear you sing opera!!! Please!!” asked a second fan.

“Love you! Love love loved Kenny Rogers!!’ said a third Instagram user.