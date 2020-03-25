Draya Michele Stuns In Skin-Tight Leopard Outfit While Living Out Her House Wife ‘Fantasy’

Draya Michele has been practicing social distancing during the COVID-19 pandemic but has still found ways to keep busy. In a recent Instagram post she showed off her ridiculous figure in a tight-fitting leopard-print outfit while doing some cleaning around the house and alluding to a specific ‘fantasy’ of hers.

Being stuck at home while the globe struggles with the coronavirus outbreak has left not only the average person, but most celebrities with extra time on their hands. The former Basketball Wives star has been active on Instagram and has posted every day the past week to keep fans engaged.

This post had people salivating at the mouth and not only because the 35-year-old looked stunning in the revealing two-piece ensemble but because of the spicy caption she included. In the two-photo Draya is seen on the floor in front of a banister with her hair tightly pulled back while wearing big yellow cleaning gloves. Behind her was a bottle of Lysol cleaner and she was holding a cloth as if she was wiping the floors.

The actress and online personality had an alluring pose in the first photo as she stared directly into the camera showcasing a signature pout on her face. Draya leaned over in the second picture which gave fans a clear view down her top while she accentuated her backside and posed as if she was on her knees cleaning.

Her caption made reference to one of the world’s most popular adult websites and a specific house wife role playing scenario. These sultry photos paired with this particular caption drove her 7.9 million followers into a frenzy. The post received over 198,000 likes and over 2,800 comments. Many of them focused on the ‘fantasy’ Draya had acted out.

“Now I’m bout to come upstairs with some Timbs and a tool belt on,” one fan joked.

“OMG.. if u don’t get the reference you’re too young,” a follower responded.

“Brazzers, Pornhub, Red Tube take your pick,” an admiring fan wrote.

Some people seemed genuinely motivated by the post to get up and clean their own homes.

“Ima get dressed to clean as well,” model Yris Palmer commented.

“You make cleaning 10x more attractive,” a fan wrote.

“Can I hire you to clean my life?” an Instagram user asked.

The We Belong Together actress has treated followers to a myriad of sultry posts over the past month. Earlier, she stunned in a two-piece black bikini that showed serious underboob while she posed in front of a white wall.