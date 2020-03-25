Saweetie Rocks Red Cropped Sweater & Lavender Gray Hair During Quarantine

Saweetie might be self-isolating herself from the world but that doesn’t mean her fashion game isn’t going to be strong.

The “My Type” hitmaker stunned in a cropped red sweater that appeared to be made out of soft velvet material. The long-sleeved garment displayed her toned stomach as well as her decolletage, which she accessorized with numerous necklaces. Saweetie paired the ensemble with ripped jeans and opted for long white pointy acrylic nails. The “Icy Grl” songstress put in large hoop earrings and opted for a glossy lip. She sported long false eyelashes, black mascara, and lavender gray shoulder-length hair that looked incredible on the rapper. She rocked half of her locks up in a high ponytail and left the rest of it down.

On Instagram, Saweetie shared a new photo on the platform. The “Sway With Me” entertainer took a selfie in the mirror that was taken in a bathroom. She sat on the surface in front of the sink and raised one arm that showed off her long nails. Saweetie struck a pouty expression and looked into the phone.

For her caption, she let fans know that she was in quarantine due to the coronavirus pandemic and referred to herself as a “QT.”

According to Worldometer, there have been 428,280 cases of the virus as of this writing. To date, over 19,101 people have died, while 109,961 others have recovered from the disease.

In the span of two days, her post racked up more than 552,000 likes and over 2,600 comments, proving to be popular with her 5.1 million followers.

“Serving the girls lewks even on lockdown i know that’s RIGHT,” one user wrote.

“I wanna be like you when I grow up,” another devotee shared.

“I wanna be quarantined with YOU though,” remarked a third fan, adding numerous heart-eyes emoji.

“I love this girl’s attitude. It’s cute,” a fourth admirer commented.

