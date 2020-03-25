‘One Piece’ Chapter 976 Delayed, New Release Date Revealed

The latest chapter of One Piece manga featured the start of the Straw Hat Pirates’ planned raid at Onigashima. Despite planting a spy inside the Straw Hat Pirates alliance, Shogun Kurozumi Orochi and Beast Pirates captain and Emperor Kaido were still unable to sabotage their plan. Aside from reuniting with their allies, Kinemon and the Nine Red Scabbards also found their long-lost comrade, Denjiro, who hid under the name Kyoshiro for 20 years while waiting for them to return to the Land of Wano.

Denjiro didn’t go to the war alone as he brought his 200 subordinates with him together with the thousand samurais he freed from Emperor Kaido’s prison. As of now, the only thing left for the Straw Hat Pirates alliance to do is to wipe out the enemies in their way and go to the Beast Pirates’ headquarters at Onigashima. However, fans would be needing to wait a little longer to see what will happen next as according to Otakukart, One Piece manga will be on a break this week.

As Otakukart noted, One Piece Chapter 976 is set to be officially released on April 5, 2020, while spoilers will likely come out two to three days earlier. The upcoming chapter of One Piece is expected to be filled with thrill and excitement as it could finally feature the faceoff between the two alliances involving the three members of the Worst Generation (Monkey D. Luffy of the Straw Hat Pirates, Trafalgar D. Water Law of the Heart Pirates, and Eustass “Captain” Kid of the Kid Pirates) and two of the Four Emperors of the Sea (Kaido of the Beast Pirates and Charlotte Linlin of the Big Mom Pirates.)

By just observing the members of each side, it is not hard to see who holds the upper hand in the upcoming war between the Straw Hat Pirates alliance and the combined forces of Shogun Orochi, Beast Pirates, and the Big Mom Pirates. Luffy, Law, and Kid may have made in their own name in the New World, but none of them is on the level of Emperor Kaido and Emperor Big Mom. Still, it is interesting to see if the Straw Hat Pirates alliance could come up with a strategy to beat the two Emperors of the Sea.

Though the Straw Hat Pirates alliance already looked formidable after Denjiro’s group and the Kid Pirates joined forces with them, more reinforcements are expected to appear on their way to Onigashima. According to International Business Times, another member of the Worst Generation, Basil Hawkins of the Hawkins Pirates, is expected to join the Straw Hat Pirates alliance in their war against Emperor Kaido.

Hawkins may be currently serving as a headliner of the Beast Pirates but during his conversation with Law, he admitted that the reason why he chose to become a subordinate of Emperor Kaido was to keep himself and his crew alive. Now that he knows that he has an option, Hawkins will likely pick the side where he will be having the opportunity to beat one of the Four Emperors of the Sea.