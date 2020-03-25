Pamela Alexandra Stuns In Racy, Cleavage-Revealing Snap

Instagram model Pamela Alexandra got her Instagram followers’ pulses racing when she took to the social media site on Tuesday to post a racy snap that showed off plenty of cleavage.

In the photo, the brunette bombshell poses for the camera on a beige leather couch with a large photograph of the ocean behind her. She wears a black dress that dips low on her chest and is held up by skinny shoulder straps. The fabric pushes up her cleavage while exposing plenty of skin on her chest. The dress contains a large cut-out at the waist, which highlights the model’s hourglass figure and serves to show off even more skin. While the fabric hugs the model’s body at the hips and upper thighs, the loose skirt rests open and bunched up on her legs.

Pamela sits on the couch with one leg tucked up under her body, effectively popping the other hip out to the side and drawing the eye to her bare, curvy legs. She completes the outfit with a pair of nude heels that include a single strap across the base of her toes. Her shoulder-length brown hair is worn straightened and loose, parted at the middle and hanging evenly on either side of her head. She adds a touch of black mascara and pink-painted lips to complete the look while shooting a sultry gaze towards the camera and tucking her hair back with one hand.

In the caption of the post, Pamela writes a simple message to her 3.5 million Instagram followers, telling them that she’s in the most comfortable pose of them all. The model tends to leave simple and poetic captions on her posts, often expressing herself in a single sentence.

The snap was a hit with the Instagram sensation’s followers, who left nearly 80,000 likes and over 1,500 comments within the first day of being posted. The comments section was filled with compliments for Pamela as many fans expressed their love for her, her enviable physique, and her dress. Others filled their comment with emoji, leaving fire icons, heart-eyed smileys, and hearts.

“An incredibly beautiful woman,” one Instagram user commented.

“A beautiful pose it is. Flawless,” another follower wrote, responding directly to Pamela’s comment in her caption.

“How do you manage to look the most beautiful at all times @pamelaalexandra,” one other fan chimed in.

On Monday, The Inquisitr reported that Pamela posted another photo in which she stuns in a figure-hugging jumpsuit, once again showing off her busty cleavage. The post earned over a hundred thousand likes and thousands of comments.