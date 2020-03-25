Warriors News: Coach Steve Kerr Gives Major Update On Klay Thompson’s Injury

After suffering a torn ACL in the 2019 NBA Finals, Golden State Warriors shooting guard Klay Thompson was forced to stay on the sideline for the entire 2019-20 NBA season. Thompson’s absence has greatly affected the Warriors’ performance on both ends of the floor this season. Before the NBA suspension due to the spread of coronavirus, the Warriors have the worst record in the league and became the first NBA team to be eliminated in the playoff race.

However, though they are set to finish the 2019-20 NBA season as a lottery team, the Warriors aren’t expected to remain at the bottom of the league for long. In the 2020 NBA offseason, the Warriors will surely do everything they can to make sure that they would return from being a legitimate threat in the deep Western Conference in the 2020-21 NBA season. In a recent interview with Tim Kawakami of The Athletic, Warriors Head Coach Steve Kerr gave a major update regarding Thompson’s rehabilitation.

Thompson may not be able to rejoin the Warriors this season, but Kerr assured that the All-Star shooting guard will be 100 percent ready to play next year.

“He’s going to be so ready to play next year and so excited and the rehab is coming along really well,” Kerr said, as quoted by CBS Sports. “So I have no doubt that assuming everything starts in September and October like it usually does that Klay and Steph will be in great shape and ready to roll.”

If Thompson, Stephen Curry, and Draymond Green would be in their perfect shape and immediately regain their All-Star form, the Warriors would undeniably have a realistic chance of fully dominating the Western Conference and winning the NBA championship title in the 2020-21 NBA season. However, the Warriors are set to face tougher competition in their road to the NBA Finals, especially with the emergence of new powerhouse teams in the Western Conference like the Kawhi Leonard-led Los Angeles Clippers and LeBron James-led Los Angeles Lakers.

The Warriors are definitely aware of the path that they would be needing to take to return to title contention. Aside from making sure that their core of Thompson, Curry, and Green is healthy, rumors are circulating that they also planning to make major roster upgrades this summer. By exploring a trade package including Andrew Wiggins and their own first-round pick in the 2020 NBA Draft, the Warriors would be in a strong position to acquire their fourth superstar in the 2020 NBA offseason. Some of their potential trade targets include Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks and Bradley Beal of the Washington Wizards.