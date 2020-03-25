Abby Dowse Spreads Her Legs, Flashes Her Killer Curves In Sheer Red Lingerie

Blond bombshell Abby Dowse celebrated the fourth anniversary of online retailer, Lounge Underwear, with a steamy post shared to her Instagram page on Wednesday morning. The Australian knockout modeled a sexy, see-through lingerie set from the popular brand, and sent temperatures soaring on her feed with the seductive ensemble.

For the shot, Abby chose to showcase a stylish shelf bra that flaunted her perky chest. The revealing number was crafted out of sheer mesh and provided very little coverage, leaving her voluptuous assets well within eyesight. The bra was a chic, underwire design with a scooped, cleavage-baring neckline. The hot look also included thin spaghetti straps, which emphasized the model‘s ample decolletage area. Not wanting to show more than she bargained for, the Aussie smokeshow censored the photo in editing, covering her nipples with a pair of red “x” marks.

Abby coupled the racy top with a teeny thong, which was pulled high on her hip bones to highlight her tiny wait. The minuscule bottoms were incredibly high-cut, showing off the stunner’s chiseled hips and exposing her bikini tan lines. The set was a bold, red color that accentuated Abby’s allover glow. The 31-year-old hottie topped off her look with a matching bandanna, which she wore as a headscarf.

The gorgeous model showed off the lingerie in a close-up snap that saw her stretching out her insane body on a fluffy beanbag chair. Abby put her toned thighs on display as she raised up one knee and spread open her legs, all the while shooting a smoldering look at the camera. The babe leaned one elbow on the edge of her seat, lifting up her fingers to her temple, and tucked the other hand behind her head. The inviting posture emphasized her hourglass curves, calling attention to her round hip, trim midriff and sculpted tummy. Sunlight from a nearby window shone on Abby’s face and killer curves, literally putting the spotlight on her fierce physique.

The tantalizing close-up was snapped in her posh, all-white living room, showing only a glimpse of the fashionable decor. Abby’s bronzed tan and her red-hot lingerie were the only splash of color in the room, which was furnished with an elegant padded couch, textured throw pillows, and a soft rug.

The stunning model accessorized with a classy white manicure, and added plenty of bling to her skimpy ensemble. She wore large hoop earrings, a pair of bracelets, and two shiny rings on her fingers. A pendant necklace adorned her decolletage, luring the gaze to her shapely bust. The model pulled up her golden tresses into a messy bun and tied it with a white scrunchie. Her glam was also on par, as she rocked pink lip gloss, mascara, and a touch of peach blush.

Unsurprisingly, the upload proved to be very popular with Abby’s fans, reeling in more than 16,700 likes and 430-plus comments, all within the first three hours of going live. Followers fell in love with the saucy look, and showered the Sydney native with compliments.

“You’re next level,” wrote fellow Australian model Laura Amy, adding a fire emoji for emphasis.

“Wow red looks amazing on you,” declared a second Instagrammer, leaving a trio of heart-eyes emoji.

“Red never gets old on that bronze!!” agreed a third follower, ending their post with three fire emoji.

“You in lounge is unbeatable,” read a fourth message, trailed by a pair of heart-eyes and fire emoji.

Abby boasts a long collaboration with Lounge Underwear and often showcased the label’s designs on her Instagram page. Earlier this month, the Aussie hottie modeled a nude two-piece lingerie set, thrilling fans with a spicy bedroom snap that racked up more than 50,000 likes.