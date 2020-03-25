Larsa Pippen Flaunts Her Voluptuous Curves In A Bikini On The Beach

Reality television star Larsa Pippen thrilled her 1.9 million Instagram followers with her most recent post, in which she showcased her curves in a skimpy bikini. The buxom bombshell didn’t include a geotag or reference to a specific location on the post, but she mentioned in the caption that the spot where she was happened to be her “happy place.”

Larsa stood on a stretch of pristine sand with no one else in the shot. The sand was textured and rippled around her feet, and in the distance appeared the deep blue ocean. The sky above was a pale blue with white fluffy clouds dotting it, and despite all the natural beauty around her, Larsa’s curves still managed to take center stage.

Larsa’s bikini top was a simple style with triangular cups that covered her ample assets and thin strings connecting the cups, and stretching around her neck and back to secure the piece on her body. Though the top was a neutral deep charcoal hue, it featured embellished details that added a little something extra to the look.

She opted to pair the bikini top with matching bottoms crafted from the same embellished charcoal fabric. The bikini bottoms stretched high over her hips, accentuating her hourglass physique and elongating her curvaceous legs. Her toned stomach was also on full display in the look, and she went barefoot, wiggling her toes in the sand.

Larsa’s long locks were styled in a half-up style that allowed her hair to cascade down her back while still remaining out of her face. She added a pair of sunglasses and a simple necklace to finish off the look. She posed with her arms above her head, adjusting her hair slightly as she stared at the camera.

The reality television star’s fans absolutely loved the smoking hot update, and the bikini pots received over 19,300 likes within just four hours. Many of her fans took to the comments section as well, and the post racked up 241 comments.

“Like Fine wine!” one fan said, referencing Larsa’s ageless beauty.

“I saw her one day at a basketball practice facility when our children were little. She is that hot in person. I had to keep walking past and not stare, lol so hot,” one fan, who had his own real-life Larsa experience, revealed.

“Dangerous curves,” another follower commented.

“Perfect body,” another added, followed by a string of flame emoji.

Larsa loves to flaunt her curves in skimpy swimwear, and makes the most of warm weather by rocking her bikini as much as possible. Just a few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, the bombshell shared a snap in which she wore a minuscule cobalt blue bikini and long braids for a sizzling look.