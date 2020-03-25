Chanel West Coast Rocks Skintight Pink Shorts And Wild Braids

Rapper and television personality Chanel West Coast surprised her 3.4 million Instagram followers with a bold ensemble in her latest Instagram update. The look was what she wore in the music video for “Secure the Bag,” a new song by Anaya Lovenote that featured Chanel West Coast as well as The Ying Yang Twins. In the caption of the post, Chanel encouraged her followers to check out the video itself, but the picture showcased a particularly sexy pose from the pint-sized powerhouse.

Chanel rocked a pair of skintight hot pink shorts that came a few inches down her thighs. Though the shorts weren’t quite Daisy Duke length, they clung to her curves and showcased her toned legs to perfection. She paired the shorts with a pink hoodie for a casual yet sexy look.

Chanel added a hint of spice in her footwear selection, opting for a strappy pink stiletto heel with a bedazzled sock underneath it for a glamorous look. Despite being indoors, she also added a pair of sunglasses to accessorize as well as some hoop earrings.

Though her ensemble made a major style statement on its own, Chanel also rocked a bold beauty look. The stunner had her hair parted in the middle and then styled in long, thick braids that trailed all the way down to her waist. She posed with one hand on her knee and the other holding the ends of two of her braids. Her lips were slightly parted as she served up a majorly seductive look for the camera while kneeling in front of a vintage car with cash scattered on the ground all around her.

Chanel’s followers raced to the comments section to shower her with praise, and the post raced up 555 comments within just four hours. It also received over 29,600 likes from her eager fans.

“Love this hair,” one fan said.

“Get it girl whoop whoop!!” another follower enthusiastically added.

“This is fire sis,” one fan said, and followed up the comment with a praise hands emoji.

“Drop it low girl,” another fan commented, loving the pose that Chanel struck for the picture shared to her Instagram page.

Chanel has been having a blast entertaining both herself and her followers with her smoking hot Instagram content lately. As The Inquisitr reported, the rapper recently showcased her curves in a sizzling Instagram video. She rocked a pair of high-waisted jeans and a skimpy crop top that revealed a hint of cleavage, and she busted out a few dance moves for her fans.