Alessandra Ambrosio Sizzles In Tiny Red Bikini Top

Brazilian bombshell Alessandra Ambrosio shared a close-up snap taken outdoors with her 10.3 million Instagram followers that showcased her curves and natural beauty to perfection. The shot was taken in Brentwood, Los Angeles, California, according to the geotag of the post. Given the caption that Alessandra included with her post, it seems that the snap was captured outside of her home. A tall tree and slice of blue sky was visible behind the stunner, as well as the edge of some type of structure behind her.

However, the focal point in the shot was Alessandra’s beauty and incredible body. The photo was cropped right at the bombshell’s chest, so her cleavage was on full display. She rocked a skimpy red bikini from her very own swimwear line, Gal Floripa, and made sure to tag the brand’s Instagram page in the picture so her fans would know where the bikini was from.

The top was a simple bikini with a scoop neckline and thin straps that went up around her neck. Fans weren’t able to see all the details of the top due to how the shot was cropped, but the color looked stunning against Alessandra’s sun-kissed skin.

She added a few accessories to finish the look, layering two different necklaces. One, a choker length, had a pendant that resembled a horn of some kind. The other was a bit longer, and had what appeared to be small hearts scattered along the length of the chain. Both necklaces were gold, and the choice of metal complemented the vibrant red hue of her swimsuit.

Alessandra’s brunette locks were pulled atop her head in a messy bun, and swept back from her gorgeous face. The stunner didn’t appear to be wearing any makeup at all, and looked breathtaking in the shot. Her fans loved the outdoor snap, and the post received over 121,500 likes within just four hours. It also received 726 comments from her eager followers within the same time span.

“To be stuck in quarantine with u would be enjoyable,” one fan commented.

“That’s a fantastic photo and I wish you a nice day, dear Alessandra,” another follower said.

“YASSS!!!!! Love your necklaces, Ale!” another fan said, loving the accessories the model paired with the swimsuit.

“Such an incredibly beautiful and stunningly gorgeous lady,” one follower added.

Alessandra often promotes her own swimwear line by wearing the pieces herself, showing off how incredible they look on her toned physique. Just a few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, her swimwear brand Gal Floripa posted an Instagram update in which Alessandra wore their new “flow” bikini. The white bikini was a simple triangle style with a twist, as the Gal Floripa design team added a few additional details to make the swimsuit more unique.