‘The Young And The Restless’ Recap For Tuesday: Theo Makes A Stunning Move

The Young and the Restless recap for Tuesday, March 24 brings Theo scheming to take over Jabot in a stunning and unexpected move. Plus, Kyle and Summer mark what would have been their first anniversary, Faith and Sharon get real, and Mariah asks Tessa for one more chance.

Sharon (Sharon Case) and Faith (Alyvia Alyn Lind) talked about the teen’s skipping classes recently, and then talk turned to Faith’s upcoming school trip for moms and daughters. It’ll be this summer, and Faith assumed her mom would kick cancer by then. Sharon doesn’t look thrilled about the trip, and Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) showed up. Rey suggested some visualization techniques for fighting her breast cancer, and they laughed about who she would be in her visualizations. Later, Sharon realized that Faith had been crying, and she reassured her daughter with some encouraging words and a hug.

At Jabot, Kyle (Michael Mealor) and Summer (Hunter King) made out, and then they discussed the future. Kyle noted it would have been their first anniversary, but Summer called it a moot point. Kyle expressed his desire that they become partners one day, and Summer said she might want to run her own company. Instead, they decided to merge Jabot and Newman Enterprises. Later, they celebrated their future by enjoying some adult time amid rose petals strewn across their suite at The Grand Phoenix.

Tanner (Chase Coleman) asked Tessa (Cait Fairbanks) if she planned to write off Mariah (Camryn Grimes) entirely. Then, Mariah showed up at the private jet, and she begged Tessa’s forgiveness. After plenty of recriminations, it looked like Tessa decided to give things with her girlfriend one more time, but only after she made Mariah grovel. Mariah suggested an edgy love song, and Tessa warned that if they break again, things are over for good. Then they hugged.

Finally, Theo (Tyler Johnson) showed up at Society, and he helped Lola (Sasha Calle) with the gas lines, but he busted the water pipe in the process. Then Theo made perogies, which is the Polish version of empanadas. They traded childhood stories as they cooked together. Eventually, Lola talked about her Miami restaurant. When Lola said she didn’t want to base her food on what influencers wanted, it stung Theo a bit. They discuss that Lola isn’t ready for serious, but she’s quite happy to have fun, and Kyle’s assistant Kendra walked in. She had a file for Theo, which caused Lola to wonder if he and Kyle were working on something together. Theo said he just wanted to impress his boss. In the dining room away from Lola, Theo promised Kendra he’d take care of her when he was in charge, and he asked her to keep the information coming.