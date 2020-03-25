‘NSYNC Reunion Reportedly A Possibility, Source Says ‘They Are On The Same Page’

Many bands have been reuniting in recent years and now reports suggest that an ‘NSYNC reunion may be next.

A source spoke to Hollywood Life and claims that thoughts around the situation are at an “all time peak.”

“Now that the boys have celebrated the 20th Anniversary of their biggest album [No Strings Attached] and since they all recently got together to talk on Lance’s podcast [The Daily Popcast] about *NSYNC, thoughts about what could be, what could they do have been at an all-time peak.”

The boy band broke onto the scene in the ’90s and continued to dominate the airwaves throughout the next decade. The band consists of Justin Timberlake, Lance Bass, Joey Fatone, JC Chasez, and Chris Kirkpatrick. They reunited last year at Coachella without Justin Timberlake and, following the performance, the source says reunion talk “reignited.” Now, the band reportedly wants to get together for “one more thing” and the coronavirus pandemic has reportedly had an influence on that.

“It kind of has hit them all that they don’t know what tomorrow might bring,” the source said.

The coronavirus pandemic is sweeping, not only across the United States, but the entire world. As a result, many concerts and events have had to be postponed and even canceled until things are under control. If ‘NSYNC does decide to reunite, they will have to wait until the pandemic is under control.

The source explained that, once that happens, the band wants to get together and sit down to figure out what to do next. Reportedly, there are three “delightful possibilities” which include a new single, a show, or perhaps a tour. Of course, nothing is set in stone yet, but talk about a potential reunion will, without a doubt, have fans of the band excited.

Talks of an ‘NSYNC reunion have swirled for years, but nothing ever came of the rumors. The source acknowledges that there have been plenty of “starts and stops” over the years, but this time things may be different.

“Now more than ever they are on the same page and it’s looking like they will actually attempt to do something,” the source gushed, noting that the band members are reportedly “excited.”

In recent years, other ’90s boy bands have reunited for tours including New Kids on the Block and Backstreet Boys.

The members of ‘NSYNC reunited last year when they were honored with a star on Hollywood’s Walk of Fame. So far, none of the band members have spoken out about the latest reunion rumors.