Lady Gaga Delays The Release Of Her New Album, ‘Chromatica,’ Due To Coronavirus

The pop singer hopes to set a new release date for later in 2020.

Little Monsters were likely upset on Tuesday, March 24 when Lady Gaga announced on Instagram her decision to delay the release of her new album, “Chromatica,” according to Elle. A featured song on “Chromatica” was also Gaga’s first single released in 2020, “Stupid Love.” Though the first song debuted on February 28, the rest of the album will have to wait because of the novel coronavirus.

“Instead I prefer that we spend this time focusing on finding solutions. It’s important to me that the attention is on getting essential medical equipment to healthcare professionals, making sure kids who depend on public schools for meals get the assistance they need and that we help those who will be financially impacted by this pandemic,” Gaga said in a substantial note posted on Instagram.

The album was set to be released on April 10, and Gaga had a series of shows slated for April 30 to May 11 in Las Vegas. While all of those plans have been canceled, for now, the pop singer plans to reschedule the performances. She had also organized a secret set as a surprise for Coachella attendees according to her post. Unfortunately, that event has also been postponed until October and, with it, potentially Lady Gaga.

Though many changes have been made, Gaga also alluded to some surprises she can still do without endangering the safety of herself, her fans and the team around her. She does still plan on going through with the shows that are scheduled for mid- to late-May assuming the novel coronavirus has subsided and it is in accordance with CDC guidelines. Gaga is also still counting on seeing her fans while she completes the “Chromatica Ball” tour for the new album this summer.

“I hope you can see that when the album does come out, I want us to be able to dance together, sweat together, hug and kiss each other and make it the most bombastic celebration of all time. And until that time comes, let’s all stay home,” Gaga said as she concluded her post.

Until the novel coronavirus subsides and government officials lift safety guidelines such as city curfews, self-isolation and social distancing practices as a means of following CDC safety standards, there is little chance of any show going on. Once the spread of the virus reaches a lull, then Little Monsters might be able to head for the stage to see Lady Gaga’s incredible performances along with her new material. In the meantime, fans can stick to streaming “Stupid Love.”