Abigail Ratchford Goes Neon In Latest Lingerie Photos

Abigail Ratchford wowed her 9 million Instagram followers with her latest upload, choosing to rock a set of neon green lingerie that certainly caught her audience’s attention.

The 28-year-old model posed seductively in the day-glo bra-and-panty set. The sheer bra was extremely low-cut and amplified her cleavage, its see-through fabric leaving nothing to the imagination.

The full set of panties rode up high on her hips, covering her navel but showcasing a glimpse of her derriere and her hourglass figure. Her tanned, lean legs went on for days. She stretched out her toned midriff.

Abigail wore long, fingerless gloves that reached her elbows.

The ensemble was made out of lace and sported a flower pattern.

The four-photo set featured the brunette bombshell modeling the lingerie in various poses.

In the first image, which was shot from the waist up, Abigail looked off to the side. She played with her long, brunette strands with one hand, combing her fingers through her hair with her other hand.

The second picture was similar to the first, though this one was taken from further away. That angle afforded Abigail’s followers to get a better look of the full outfit. She jutted out her hip, flaunting her curves.

In the third photo, Abigail looked down, gritting her teeth. She placed one hand on her chest seductively. The other curved around her booty, clutching her thigh.

The fourth shot pictured Abigail leaning against a tree, tilting her head back and gripping her thigh with her other hand.

Abigail’s dark hair cascaded down her shoulders in voluminous waves, reaching all the way to her waist.

Her brows were shaped and filled in with pencil. Her lids were dusted with a slightly orange shadow, which touched her brow bone. Her sea green eyes glittered under her lashes, which curled dramatically. In addition to the black eyeliner she wore on her lids, she wore liner on her waterline as well.

Her cheeks were perfectly sculpted and her cheekbones popped. She wore a hint of icy white highlighter on the tip of her nose. Her plump pout was lined with a dark mocha lipliner, and filled in with a matte cocoa-colored shade.

As The Inquisitr has reported, the “Queen of Curves” often shares sultry photos like these on her Instagram grid and Instagram stories.

One of her most recent posts featured the model posing for an ultra-sexy selfie video that she took while lying in bed. At the time, she wore nothing but sheer, white lingerie.