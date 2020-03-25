Nikki Bella Shows Off Baby Bump In WWE Ring Gear

Nikki Bella is 20 weeks pregnant and is showing off her baby bump in an unlikely outfit.

The WWE star took to Instagram to share a photo of herself wearing her WWE ring gear.

Standing in her spacious walk-in closet, Nikki poses in front of a mirror. She is wearing her signature red top that reads “fearless” paired with her red bottoms. With the outfit she wears a pair of black knee-high socks that say “Nikki” on them along with a pair of red sneakers. To complete the look, she wears her red hat, backward of course, with her long dark hair down.

With the photo, she mentioned the WWE Hall of Fame which she and her sister, Brie Bella, are set to be inducted to for 2020. However, amid growing concerns over the coronavirus pandemic that is sweeping the world, WWE made the decision to postpone many of the events surrounding Wrestlmania 36 including the Hall of Fame ceremony. The main event, however, will still go on, though it will not take place in front of a live audience. Rather, it will be at the WWE training center in Orlando, Florida.

“What Hall of Fame was about to look like lol but ya never thought you’d see this! Atleast I didn’t,” Nikki wrote with her photo.

Reportedly, the event will stay take place later in the year, possibly after Nikki has already given birth. Because of that, this may be the only time Nikki shows off her baby bump in her WWE ring gear. She mentioned in her caption that she was busy filming some stuff, but didn’t go into detail about what that may be.

With her photo, she included the hashtags “20 weeks” along with “fearless baby.”

Within the first three hours of being posted to Instagram, her pic already had over 180,000 likes from her more than 3 million followers. Along with the likes, she also had over 1,300 comments from her fans who raved over how awesome Nikki looks in her attire.

Adding some fun to the mix, she then posted a “flipping the switch” Tik Tok to Instagram that showed her in the same outfit. Her fiance, Artem Chigvintsev, is beside her and after the switch is flipped, he is wearing her ring gear.

Back in February, it was announced that Nikki and Brie Bella would be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame for 2020. Along with the twins, wrestlers Hulk Hogan, Dave Bautista, Kevin Nash, Scott Hall, and Sean Waltman are set to be inducted as well.