Abigail Ratchford Leaves Virtually Nothing To The Imagination In Sheer Lingerie

Abigail Ratchford brought the heat with her latest Instagram video, which featured the model writhing around in bed wearing nothing but a see-through bra-and-panty set.

The brunette bombshell wore a demi bra top that fell off her shoulders. The polka-dotted bra not only showed off her ample cleavage, it was also completely sheer, which left nothing to the imagination.

The two-piece set further showcased her tanned and taut stomach, especially because her underwear was so low-cut.

While her panties weren’t see through like her top, they were undeniably risqué. They boasted a white triangle and two parallel straps that wrapped around her waist.

As Abigail tilted the camera in the clip, she winked at the camera and puckered her pout seductively. She then smiled broadly and stuck out her tongue, showing off her pearly white teeth in the process. “Outstanding” by Gunna blasted in the background.

The model’s dark hair was tossed over one shoulder and fell down in a bed of curls that reached her chest. The front of her hair partially covered one eye, giving her a sultry, Jessica Rabbit look.

Abigail wore a face full of makeup. Her brows arched high over her light green eyes. Her dark lashes were thick and feathery and fanned out. Her eyes were rimmed with kohl liner. Her cheeks were brushed with a warm pink blush that made her golden skin glow.

Her plump pout was lined with a mocha-colored lipliner and filled in with an icy pink gloss.

In the caption of the post, Abigail let fans know that while the video was a throwback, she’s been spending her time in bed during the quarantine.

Upon seeing the sexy video, the model’s fans flocked to the comments section to shower her with praise and compliments for the seductive look.

“You are so amazing, so fantastic, so beautiful,” wrote a fan.

“You make everything more bearable,” another wrote, sending her a heart-eye and heart emoji.

Many sent her strings of flame emoji.

“Damn,” others often repeated.

As of this writing, the Instagram clip received more 411,000 views and over 1,650 comments from her 9 million followers.

This video was far from the only sexy footage Abigail has uploaded as of late. As The Inquisitr recently reported, the model also shared a slideshow of herself wearing forest green lingerie in a NSFW photo shoot. The lacy getup showed an extreme amount of skin, as well as her massive cleavage and a glimpse at her underboob.