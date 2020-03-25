Lindsey Pelas Flaunts Serious Cleavage In Leather Mini Dress

Lindsey Pelas once again showed off her voluptuous cleavage in her latest Instagram post, uploading a photo that sent her 9.1 million Instagram followers into a frenzy.

The 28-year-old model showed off her “genetically gifted” assets in a mauve mini dress, walking down the street. The off-the-shoulder leather garment was particularly revealing, with a super low-cut sweetheart neckline. The neckline plunged down to her midriff, and was so low, in fact, that the blond bombshell almost spilled out of it.

The skintight frock hugged her every curve and emphasized her hourglass figure. The hem of the dress came up so high that Lindsey’s thighs were on full display, and made her tanned legs look even longer and leaner.

The ruffled sleeves of the dress hung down her arms. With its low-cut top and off-the-shoulder sleeves, the ensemble seemed just centimeters away from falling off.

Lindsey looked off to the side in the photo, holding a pair of sunglasses in her hand. She matched the purple dress with a dark manicure.

Her dark roots shown through her icy blond locks, giving the model’s hair a slight ombre look. Her platinum hair was tossed over one shoulder and tumbled down in waves, resting at the top of her chest.

Lindsey’s upper and lower lashes were coated with black mascara. Her lids were dusted with a light orange shadow that reached her brow bone. Kohl liner rimmed her sea green eyes.

Her cheeks were contoured with bronzer, which made her cheekbones pop. She wore a dark rosy lipstick on her lips. She showed off her pearly white teeth when she smiled.

She completed the look with dainty diamond studs in her ears.

The model’s followers were quick to compliment her latest photo, flocking to the comments section to send her messages of praise and adoration. In just 30 minutes, the image racked up 20,000 likes and more than 330 comments.

“You truly are a Goddess!!!” one fan exclaimed, sending her multiple flame and heart emoji.

Another quoted the hit, “Oh, Pretty Woman,” based on the context of Lindsey’s photo.

“Pretty Woman, Walking Down The Street, Pretty Woman…” they sang in the comments.

“You have always been beautiful,” gushed a user, including a heart-eye emoji for effect.

“Damn so hot the Devil just retired,” a fourth follower joked.

As The Inquisitr recently reported, Lindsey just shared another sexy upload with fans, this time posing in a super tight crop top and tiny denim shorts, resembling Daisy Duke.