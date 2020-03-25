Christpher Meloni Shows Off His Surprising Set Of Six-Pack Abs While Wearing A ‘Quarantine Kilt’

Former Law and Order: SVU star Christopher Meloni gave his fans something to smile about last night when he shared a hilarious pic of himself posing in a “quarantine kilt” on his Twitter account. Not only did he look great in his kilt, but he also flaunted his killer set of six-pack abs.

“He showed off his chiseled abs on Twitter after a fan asked him politely for a selfie to get them through the stay-at-home order,” says Hollywood Life.

In the first photo, Meloni is seen standing shirtless in the middle of his room with a serious look on his face. Aside from the kilt, he only wore a pair of calf-high white socks. His pecs and abs looked incredible. For the second photo, he added a white blouse that he left unbuttoned so fans could still see a sliver of his chest. He tucked the shirt into his kilt and posed next to a window. Meloni accessorized with a pair of red-tinted sunglasses and a satchel.

The Handmaid’s Tale actor teasingly asked his fans whether they liked him better with his glasses on or without them.

Meloni has maintained a very passionate fanbase since his SVU days. It didn’t take long for his post to generate tons of attention from his fans and admirers. It currently has more than 53,500 likes and over 6,500 retweets. Plus, more than 9,800 people flocked to the comments section of his tweet to praise his fit figure.

“I could go either way but more importantly what’s your work out reggie?” joked fellow actor Ken Marino.

“[O]h my god i will forget regret not asking you to step on me when i saw you at el compadre in january,” joked one person.

“I dont normally thirsty tweet but ya had me at kilt good Sir…” praised another admirer. They trailed their comment with a purple heart emoji and a 100 emoji.

“Hey Chris, can we get a WITHOUT shirt but WITH glasses? That might be the winning ticket here,” contributed a fourth user.

Even though Meloni is no longer playing Eliot Stabler alongside Mariska Hargitay’s Olivia Benson on the long-running NBC series, he has kept himself busy with numerous stints on both television and in film. It seems like he has been working hard at maintaining his workout regime between his jobs. Unfortunately for fans who were fond of the Benson and Stabler partnership on the series, Hargitay has yet to respond to his impromptu shirtless photoshoot.